Upgrade Your Car's Headlights With $4 Off Philips VisionPlus Bulbs
Shep McAllister
Today 2:37pm

$4 off Philips headlight bulbs 

Buying headlight bulbs for your car before you need them will save you an inconvenient (and if it's at night or raining, potentially illegal) trip to the auto parts store, and with this $4 Amazon coupon, you might as well stock up.

Philips VisionPlus bulbs have great customer reviews, and come in tons of different sizes to fit most vehicles. Just note that you won't see the $4 discount until checkout, and don't forget to do a little Googling to make sure you're getting the right set.