Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete copper tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $200, today only.If you aren't familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in a pan that's durable, induction-compatible, oven safe, and still quick to heat up. The copper exterior cools quickly as well, to help ease temperature control.