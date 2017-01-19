Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Upgrade to the Best MicroUSB Cables With This $11 5-PackShep McAllisterToday 12:58pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerTechAnkerPowerlineCharging CablesAmazon52EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker PowerLine MicroUSB Cable 5-Pack, $11 Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'. Don’t forget, several of Anker’s best Quick Charge 3.0 chargers are also on sale today. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: 4K Samsung, Cordless Vacuum, Wireless Headphones, and MoreSave a Few Bucks on Quick Charge 3.0 Gear From AnkerCook Halfway Decent Bacon In Seconds With This $10 Microwave TrayShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply