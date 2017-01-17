Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Upgrade Six Lamps to LED For Just $11Shep McAllisterToday 8:40amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonLEDLightingTaoTronics142EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 6-Pack TaoTronics LED Bulbs, $11 with code HL63ISTM Still haven’t made the transition to LED? Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated TaoTronics soft white bulbs for just $11 right now with promo code HL63ISTM. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply14 repliesLeave a reply