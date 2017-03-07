Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Uniqlo's Flash Sale Includes Free ShippingJillian LucasToday 12:48pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUniqloWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Buy a UT + 1 select item and get free shipping Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some of their Flash Sale items to your cart. The Flash Sale is full of their newest collab with MoMa, featuring art from Sol Lewitt, Keith Harring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhol. Plus, other styles like denim, sweatshirts, and more, for both men and women. Advertisement Just add one of those items to your cart, and continue on your shopping way. Just that item will knock off the shipping charge.Here are a few pieces from the Flash Sale to add to your cart: SPRZ NY Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, $15 | Dry Stretch Sweat Full-Zip Hoodie, $40 | Stretch Selvedge Slim-Fit Jeans, $40 | SPRZ NY Super Geometric Graphic T-Shirt, $15 SPRZ NY Super Geometric Graphic T-Shirt, $15 | Skinny Straight Jeans, $30 | Zip-Up Hoodie, $30 | Ultra Stretch High Rise Ankle Jeans, $40 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: H&M, Uniqlo, NHL Gear, Kat Von D Beauty, and MoreScore New NHL Gear for 50% Off, Just in Time For The PlayoffsToday's Best Deals: Mohu Antennas, Wireless Audio, Electric Shavers, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply