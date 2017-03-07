Buy a UT + 1 select item and get free shipping

Uniqlo’s shipping fees are usually a big deterrent, but right now, you can bypass them when you add some of their Flash Sale items to your cart. The Flash Sale is full of their newest collab with MoMa, featuring art from Sol Lewitt, Keith Harring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhol. Plus, other styles like denim, sweatshirts, and more, for both men and women.



Just add one of those items to your cart, and continue on your shopping way. Just that item will knock off the shipping charge.

Here are a few pieces from the Flash Sale to add to your cart: