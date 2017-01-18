Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Uniqlo Is Celebrating The Lunar New Year With DiscountsJillian LucasToday 12:42pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleWomen's ApparelMen's ApparelUniqlo2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Uniqlo Lunar New Year Sale In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo is having a sale on styles for both men and women. Their lightweight down and HEATTECH are both included, so if you want to start your Lunar New Year off right, Uniqlo could be your answer. Advertisement Here are a few of the best things from the sale: Ultra Light Down Compact Coat, $80 | Leggings, $20 | Extra Fine Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater, $20 | HEATTECH Extra Warm Crew Neck T-Shirt, $15 Extra Fine Merino Wool V-Neck Cardigan, $40 | Ultra Light Down Ribbed Blouson, $70 | Oxford Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt, $20 | HEATTECH Extra Warm Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Uniqlo, Activewear, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and MoreGet Your Basics Figured Out With Amazon's Activewear SaleToday's Best Deals: Activewear, CarPlay, iPhone Cases, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply