Two Pounds of Protein For $11, Plus More EAS Deals From Amazon
Shep McAllister
Today 2:33pm
Filed to: Kinja Deals
Deals
EAS
Protein
Fitness
Amazon
Coupons

25% off EAS 100% Whey Products If you still haven't given up on your new year's fitness goals, Amazon's taking 25% off several EAS 100% whey products, including a 2-pound vanilla powder container for a mere $11. Note that the discount won't be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.