25% off EAS 100% Whey Products

If you still haven’t given up on your new year’s fitness goals, Amazon’s taking 25% off several EAS 100% whey products, including a 2-pound vanilla powder container for a mere $11. Note that the discount won’t be shown until checkout, and that you can get additional savings with Subscribe & Save, but the coupon will also work with standard delivery.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and More
Grab a Non-Slip Contigo Travel Mug For As Little As $9
Target's Taking An Extra 25% Off Hundreds of Kitchen Appliances