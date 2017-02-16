Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Turn Your Backseat Into a Pet Kennel With This $19 CoverShep McAllisterToday 11:31amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAmazonPetsCymas72EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Cymas Dog Car Seat Cover, $19 with code 3FEJRF2C Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly biological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. Personally, I put my dog in a collapsible fabric kennel in the backseat, but if you want your pooch to have a little more freedom, this backseat dog cover looks like a perfect solution.The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Anker SoundCore, Squatty Potty, Titanfall 2, and MoreThe Convenience of Keurig, Without the Cost: Get Two My K-Cups For $15Get All the Drill Bits You'll Ever Need For $20Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply