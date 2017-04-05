Nenderoid’s Link figurines are always incredible, but in my opinion, the Majora’s Mask 3D version is the cutest of the bunch.



Advertisement

You can put your desktop Link into different poses and situations to match your current mood and work environment, like drinking potions (hungover), wearing masks (imposter syndrome), or swinging his little sword (someone’s microwaving fish again?).

$29's a great price for this little guy, so you won’t need to break too many pots to scrape together the rupees.