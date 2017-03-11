Our readers have bought tens of thousands of pairs of ExOfficio’s quick-drying mesh boxer briefs, but if their sky high cost (you’d be lucky to get a single pair for $15) has scared you off, here’s a budget-friendly alternative with great reviews.



David Archy’s performance mesh boxers use a nearly identical nylon/spandex ratio as ExOfficio (they say polyamide and Lycra to be fancy, but it’s the same thing), and Amazon reviewers say they compare very favorably. The biggest difference: Price. While supplies last, you can get three pairs for $22, about $4 less than usual.

Just note that the product page includes mesh, solid, and stripe models, but the mesh ones will be the best facsimile of ExOfficio.