Take a good, hard look at the computer you’re using right now. If it’s seen better days (or if you just have a tax refund to spend), Microsoft’s President’s Day sale is a great excuse to upgrade.



The highlights here are on Microsoft’s own systems, with $200 or more off both the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. Check out the full deal listing though, and you’ll find laptops and desktops from Lenovo, Dell, HP, AlienWare and more, with prices and configurations that should please just about everybody (except Mac users, of course).

Things are a little less exciting on the gaming front, but you can enjoy $50 discounts plus a free game when you purchase an Xbox One S, plus some (mostly modest) discounts on games.

These deals are only available through Monday, and the most popular products could sell out early, so don’t dilly-dally.