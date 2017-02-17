Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Spend That Tax Refund On a New PC During Microsoft's Massive President's Day SaleShep McAllisterYesterday 2:04pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsXboxPCComputers & AccessoriesMicrosoftLaptops183EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Microsoft President’s Day Sale Take a good, hard look at the computer you’re using right now. If it’s seen better days (or if you just have a tax refund to spend), Microsoft’s President’s Day sale is a great excuse to upgrade. Advertisement The highlights here are on Microsoft’s own systems, with $200 or more off both the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. Check out the full deal listing though, and you’ll find laptops and desktops from Lenovo, Dell, HP, AlienWare and more, with prices and configurations that should please just about everybody (except Mac users, of course).Things are a little less exciting on the gaming front, but you can enjoy $50 discounts plus a free game when you purchase an Xbox One S, plus some (mostly modest) discounts on games. Advertisement These deals are only available through Monday, and the most popular products could sell out early, so don’t dilly-dally. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: DEWALT Drill, Vertical Mouse, Clear the Rack Sale, and MoreThe Xbox One S Just Broke the $200 Price BarrierOne of the Best Routers You Can Buy Is Back Under $80Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply18 repliesLeave a reply