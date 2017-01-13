Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Treat Yourself to a Massage Any Time You Want It With This Discounted MassagerJillian LucasToday 2:34pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeMassage41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1 This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regular the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Thermos Koozie, Watch Dogs 2, 100 Gaming Dice, and MoreKeep Your USB-C Devices At 100% With a Pair of Charger DealsTackle Any Project With This Fully Outfitted Dremel, Now Cheaper Than EverJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply