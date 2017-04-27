Feel like adding a new timepiece to your collection? Or maybe you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year. Treat yourself to something nice or be prepared for the holiday from Amazon’s one-day sale on designer watches and jewelry from brands like Emporio Armani, Bulova, Versace, and more. Just maybe don’t tell your mom it was on sale.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.