Up to 60% Off Designer Jewelry & Watches

Feel like adding a new timepiece to your collection? Or maybe you’re struggling with what to get your mom for Mother’s Day this year. Treat yourself to something nice or be prepared for the holiday from Amazon’s one-day sale on designer watches and jewelry from brands like Emporio Armani, Bulova, Versace, and more. Just maybe don’t tell your mom it was on sale.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Dyson Vacuum, Arduino Starter Kit, Durable USB Cables, and More
Clean Your Carpets, Rugs, and Furniture With This Discounted Bissell
This $33 Arduino Starter Kit Should Satisfy Your Appetite For Tinkering