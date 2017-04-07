You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $36 today.
Treat Your Fingers to a Mechanical Keyboard For $36
