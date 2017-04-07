Velocifire VM01 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $36 with code VETSSSRK

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $36 today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Brows, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

