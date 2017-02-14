Galentine’s Day, the friendship tradition created by a fictional character and forced into our cold, hard hearts, was yesterday. But if you’re pounding back some Snake Juice today, or just need an excuse to buy yourself something on a day created by Hallmark, Amazon’s your new best friend. Tons of jewelry, in a bunch of styles, is marked down to as low as $9. But it is a one-day deal, because not all that glitters is gold.



Here are a few really cool styles, but head to Amazon to see all four pages of jewelry.