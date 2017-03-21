If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $161 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator, as well as a $116 deal on the older Bluetooth model.



Update: The deal on the Bluetooth model has ended.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and kind of sterile, but the result is meat that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

We’ve seen these for less, especially around Black Friday, but these prices are the lowest they’ve dipped on Amazon this year, so go ahead and treat yourself.