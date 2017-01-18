Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.TP-Link's Newer, Smaller Smart Plug Has Never Been CheaperShep McAllisterToday 2:56pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonTP-LinkSmart HomeHome251EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $35 Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized. Advertisement These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house.Today’s deal is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Activewear, CarPlay, iPhone Cases, and MoreIt's a Great Day To Finally Upgrade Your Old RouterPut Your Car's CD Slot Back To Work With This $8 Smartphone MountShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply25 repliesLeave a reply