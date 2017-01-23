ThinkGeek’s Warehouse Sale, discounted Yankee Candles from Amazon, the perfect lounging accessory, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s deal is 50% off Exuviance Age Reverse Day Repair SPF 30.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALES

For the next 24 hours only, ModCloth is marking down hundreds of styles for under $100. Get everything you could need for the weather right now, but also stock up on warmer weather staples at a discount as well. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

Save money on all the geeky paraphernalia you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Warehouse Sale. Get up to 70% off on a ridiculous amount of things, no code necessary. Grab a Star Wars calendar for a dollar, a Star Trek pint glass for $3, or some sweet Harry Potter PJ pants for only $10.

25% off with the code VDAY25

Yes, Valentine’s Day is a month away, but if you order now, not only can you get your flower situation figure out, you can save 25% at The Bouqs. Use the code VDAY25 at checkout and schedule you delivery. Who says you have to spend a million dollars on flower delivery?

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.



20% off select styles with code SAVE20NOW

Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line for 20% off. Use the code SAVE20NOW and watch the numbers drop. Plus, select styles have free shipping so be on the lookout for that as well.

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 30% off select styles, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Note: Discounted price is reflected when you add your item to the cart. Everything that’s 25% off is labeled.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo is having a sale on styles for both men and women. Their lightweight down and HEATTECH are both included, so if you want to start your Lunar New Year off right, Uniqlo could be your answer.

People always forget that Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on home section. Right now, there’s a pretty huge sale happening in that department, with 20% off bedding, rugs, prints, and decor, $100 off all beds and sofas, and more. You can basically redecorate with this sale section.

50% off select styles

Aldo is pretty reliable when it comes to on-trend shoes that won’t hurt your wallet (or your feet). With their 50% off sale going on right now, you can try all the weird styles you’ve been wanting to try, but without spending way too much money for something that you’ll probably laugh at in 6 months.

40% off everything with code TAKE40

The days of American Apparel are now numbered, with their stores set to close all over the US. What better way to say goodbye to a maligned icon than to take 40% off everything? Use the code TAKE40 and get all your spandex, latex, whatever-ex for 40% off.

Home Goods

I am a fuzzy blanket hoarder. I currently have three on my couch and I use two at once on a regular day. Amazon’s got two separate deals, today only, that speak to me on a deep, emotional level. First, grab an extra large heating pad for under $30. Or, choose between three heated throw blankets of varying degrees of fuzziness.

Ah, Yankee Candle: The brand that goes from lovely smelling to headache-inducing faster than you can say “Fresh Balsam.” If you need to replenish your candle stash, take up to 40% off large jar and 2-wick candles during today’s Amazon Gold Box. But this is a one-day sale, so get your wax on before this burns out.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This sale runs the gamut of scents as well, from Midsummer’s Night to Pink Sands to Mountain Lodge, and everything in between.

Everyone needs a magnifying mirror in their bathroom, whether it’s to put on makeup or to hate-stare at how gross your pores look at 7x magnification. Any way you use it, this $23 light up one is a great idea for those of use that can’t get enough of looking at themselves in the mirror.



Today only, art supplies from Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Prismacolor are marked down to crazy low prices, most being the best price they’ve ever been. Stock up on everyday things like Sharpie markers and felt tip pens, or get a little creative with adult coloring books and illustration markers.

Everyone should own a slow cooker, and furthermore, everyone should own a programmable slow cooker. If you’re going to be at work for nine hours, but your recipe only calls for six hours of cooking, these will automatically switch to warm mode at the time of your choosing, so you can walk in the door and enjoy a delicious dinner.



This 6-quart model from Crock-Pot is available for an all-time low $34 today, but it’s a Gold Box deal, so don’t be slow about it.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



Advertisement

It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver 4840 Starter Kit for $125, or about $45 less than usual. There are cheaper FoodSaver models out there, but the 4840 justifies its cost with a retractable vacuum sealing accessory, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags. This also comes in handy for drawing a vacuum in a marinating dish, which can reduce marinating time from hours to minutes.

Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Note: The video above isn’t the exact same model, but the features presented are identical to the 4840.

If you don’t care about the vacuum bag accessory, and can do with fewer automatic options, the V3240 is also on sale for $85 right now. This model requires you to clamp the bags manually, and doesn’t include a cutter like the 4840, but with a little extra work, the result should be basically the same.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2380DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today.

While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them. Plus, this particular model has a sterling 4.4 star review average on Amazon, a built-in scanner, and AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, so it should serve you well for years.

Nobody really needs a bread maker, but making your own bread from scratch is rewarding in the same way that making any food yourself is rewarding, and this discounted Oster makes it easy.



The Oster 2-Pound Expressbake is the top-selling bread maker on Amazon, boasts a 4.3 star review average, and features nine automatic modes for different types of breads and doughs. And of course, you can customize any recipe with multiple loaf sizes and crust darkness settings, and even delay its start time so you can stuff your face with a warm, fresh loaf of bread right when you get home from work. Today’s deal is an all-time low, so take a bite out of it before it goes stale.

If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 5.1 sound bar system, just in time for the Super Bow.

While supplies last, the Vizio SB3851 system is marked down to $200, matching the price we saw around Black Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The system’s three front audio channels are housed in an attractive 38" sound bar, while the two satellite speakers connect to a Bluetooth subwoofer that you set up in the back of the room, meaning you don’t have to run any cables across the entire room to enjoy true surround sound (though to be clear, you do have to plug the satellite speakers into the subwoofer). The best part? You don’t even need a receiver to operate this thing; it’ll plug straight into your TV.

There are surely systems out there that sound better or offer more options, but for the majority of non-audiophiles, this system is basically a miracle for the price. I own it, and absolutely love it.

If you’re planning on grilling out for your Super Bowl party, or just want to be prepared for a spring barbecue, Prime members can score this Char-Broil infrared grill for $199, an all-time low by about $75.



Unlike traditional gas grills, this Char-Broil TRU uses infrared heating for even temperatures throughout the grilling surface, and separates your food from the open flame to prevent flareups. Reviewers seem to love it, and there’s a certain novelty to having a grill delivered to your doorstep. Just be sure to invite me over for steaks.

TEch

You might have missed Titanfall 2 in Q4 2016's avalanche of big releases, but you really shouldn’t. Amazon’s marked it down to $35 on PS4 today, which isn’t quite as good as we saw around Black Friday, but is otherwise the best price we’ve seen.

It’s also available on Xbox One for a couple bucks more.