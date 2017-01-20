Buy three, get two free at The Body Shop, a health and wellness sample box from Amazon, half-off everything at LOFT, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

The Body Shop isn’t just for great smelling body lotions and bridal shower gifts. The skin care at The Body Shop is low key amazing. I’ve tried most of the Vitamin C line and I highly recommend it. Right now, buy three and get two free on hundreds of their bestselling products.

Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 for only $24 when you clip the 20% off coupon, the best price it’s ever been? With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage and two nozzle accessories, you can’t beat the heat with this deal.



Real Techniques brushes are probably the best drugstore cosmetic brushes out there. The synthetic bristles are great for your skin because they don’t trap any of the gross stuff that may be left over on your skin and they’re a really great price point. Right now, grab the Prep and Prime Make Up Brush Set for only $15 when you clip the 20% off coupon on Amazon.



Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s deal is 50% off Exuviance cleansers.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable, but their sale right now is really great. Grab bundles of multiple beauty products for way under $20. I highly recommend picking up a few things, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which wouldn’t be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALES

GIF 50% off everything with the code NOEXCUSES

One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 50% off basically everything (except Lou & Grey, unfortunately) when you use the code NOEXCUSES. Plus, a bunch of pieces have been marked down to as low as $25.

25% off with the code VDAY25

Yes, Valentine’s Day is a month away, but if you order now, not only can you get your flower situation figure out, you can save 25% at The Bouqs. Use the code VDAY25 at checkout and schedule you delivery. Who says you have to spend a million dollars on flower delivery?

PJ Salvage sale at Nordstorm Rack

If you’ve always wanted to be the kind of person that wears actual pajamas to bed instead of an old t-shirt from college and boxers, this PJ Salvage sale at Nordstrom Rack can help. Slip into something a bit more comfortable like this super fuzzy robe or sheep-embellished shorts.



Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.



Theory is one of those designer brands that, thankfully, doesn’t try too hard. The minimalism is just right, and with their Winter Sample Sale, things get much more affordable. Get up to 70% off on everything from outerwear to pants to dresses.

20% off select styles with code SAVE20NOW

Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line for 20% off. Use the code SAVE20NOW and watch the numbers drop. Plus, select styles have free shipping so be on the lookout for that as well.

Hunter rain boots are like the Kleenex of tissues. They’re basically the gold standard, and priced to reflect that. If you’re still worried about keeping your toes dry as spring slowly creeps towards us, Nordstrom Rack’s Hunter sale is the answer.

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 30% off select styles, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Note: Discounted price is reflected when you add your item to the cart. Everything that’s 25% off is labeled.

Home Deals at Target

Target wants to be your home goods destination with three pretty big home deals to choose from.



Advertisement

There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take $50 off when you spend $200 on furniture and decor. Second, get up to 25% off on bedding, bath, rugs, and more with the code HOMESTOCKUP. And finally, spend $50 on dining and entertain items, and you’ll get a $10 Target gift card.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo is having a sale on styles for both men and women. Their lightweight down and HEATTECH are both included, so if you want to start your Lunar New Year off right, Uniqlo could be your answer.

People always forget that Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on home section. Right now, there’s a pretty huge sale happening in that department, with 20% off bedding, rugs, prints, and decor, $100 off all beds and sofas, and more. You can basically redecorate with this sale section.

50% off select styles

Aldo is pretty reliable when it comes to on-trend shoes that won’t hurt your wallet (or your feet). With their 50% off sale going on right now, you can try all the weird styles you’ve been wanting to try, but without spending way too much money for something that you’ll probably laugh at in 6 months.

40% off everything with code TAKE40

The days of American Apparel are now numbered, with their stores set to close all over the US. What better way to say goodbye to a maligned icon than to take 40% off everything? Use the code TAKE40 and get all your spandex, latex, whatever-ex for 40% off.

Home Goods

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999

In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.



Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

If you need a new TV for the Super Bowl, you’ll find them in all specs and sizes during Best Buy’s 48 hour sale. Our top picks are below, but you can see the full sale here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.



Advertisement

This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee.

TEch

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Axgio Dash Wireless Headphones, $36 with code 4UEOAIDP

If you love the idea of AirPods or Bragis, but can’t stomach their price tags, Axgio’s Dash wireless headphones are down to an all-time low $36 with promo code 4UEOAIDP, while supplies last.



Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a pair of truly wireless headphones. I’ve actually tried these myself, and they really do work surprisingly well. Obviously, they aren’t as seamless as AirPods, but it’s tough to complain at less than 25% of the price.

The big thing you’ll be missing out on here is a charging case. The buds themselves run for an impressive eight hours at a time, but you’ll have to plug each one in individually with a microUSB cable (it comes with a special cable with two plugs, but it’s very short). That’s a far cry from the convenience of a charging case, but again, they’re $36.

Aukey 16,000mAh Portable Charger, $23 with code 5ZREC35I

$23 would be a good price for any 16,000mAh battery pack, but it’s especially notable for one with Quick Charge 3.0, and an extremely slim design.