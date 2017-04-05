BOGO 50% off at Urban Outfitters, extra discounts on Levi’s sale items, All Saints’ Mid-Season Sale, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File (Blue), $24 | Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File (Pink), $25

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Right now, grab one for $24 in blue, or $25 in pink, and start taking better care of your treads.

FYI: This isn’t Prime shipping eligible, but there is free shipping.

20% off everything, plus free shipping

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 20% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 20% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.

Target April Natural Beauty Box | Target April Beauty Box

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose between the April Beauty Box and the April Naturals Beauty Box (which includes green brands and all-natual ingredients), just $7 for seven samples each.

THE BIG SALEs

BOGO 50% off select women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this one could take the cake. Right now, buy practically any piece of women’s clothing, pair of shoes, or accessory, and automatically get 50% off another one. But wait, there’s more! This deals extends to women’s sale items as well. It’s worth spending a little time on this one.

Extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 25% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA25. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Up to 50% off Mid-Season Sale

A Mid-Season Sale from All Saints is just what you need to get over the hump this week. Get up to 50% off a ton of things, from dresses to shoes to their impeccable leather jackets. Both men and women’s styles are marked down, and it’s a lot to digest.

Up to 50% off well-dressed styles

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 50% off select dressed up styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

20% off everything with code FAMANDFREN

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code FAMANDFREN at checkout.

Home Goods

If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s Buy Two, Get One Free sale.

Over 30 options are available (as of now, some will likely sell out), including popular titles like Munchkin and Tokaido, Carcassonne, and Ticket To Ride Europe (which is far superior to the North American version, for what it’s worth), plus expansions for games you might already own like Catan. Just add three games to your cartshipped and sold by Amazon.com—and you should see the cheapest one for free at checkout.

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $27 right now as well.

Philips Sonicare Flexcare, $100

A fancy toothbrush might seem like an extravagance, but it’s one of those things that could very well pay for itself by preventing a much more expensive dental problem down the line. Not only do electric toothbrushes they clean your teeth better, but they also motivate you to actually brush twice per day, if only to justify the cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philips Sonicare Flexcare is one of the best brushes in the Sonicare line, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100 in today’s Gold Box. That gets you three different cleaning modes, three intensity settings and a pressure sensor. As an owner of the entry-level Sonicare Essence though, I’m particularly envious of the included deluxe travel case.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so even if it seems like a lot of money, you may want to grit your teeth (not too hard!) and buy one before they sell out.

Star Wars Episodes I-III, $30 | Star Wars Episodes IV-VI, $30

Now that the Star Wars franchise is alive and well again, you can get caught up with the two original trilogies on Blu-ray for $30 each, complete with a bunch of special features. Place your bets on which one will sell better in the comments!

Oak Leaf Mechanical Bidet, $18 with code MFK5GPE5

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $18 with promo code MFK5GPE5, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, but this deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

TEch

5,000mAh Kmashi Battery Pack, $6 with code I3VWAP3L | 10,000mAh, $9 with code USNL22D5 | 15,000mAh, $13 with code BY6YG3UB

These KMASHI battery packs don’t include fancy features like Quick Charge technology or built-in cables, but with these deals, they’re selling at some of the best price-per-mAh ratios we’ve ever seen. Just pick your size, and be sure to note the promo codes.

Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable, $12

Until such a day comes that all of our devices use USB-C ports exclusively, you’ll need some USB 3.0-to-C cables to ease the transition. Today though, you can save about $2 off the usual price of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine+ cables, complete with a carrying pouch.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Board Games, Star Wars, $18 Bidet, and More
One of the Best Sonicare Toothbrushes Has Never Been Cheaper
Relive The First Two Star Wars Trilogies For $30 Each