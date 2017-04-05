A Mid-Season Sale from All Saints is just what you need to get over the hump this week. Get up to 50% off a ton of things, from dresses to shoes to their impeccable leather jackets. Both men and women’s styles are marked down, and it’s a lot to digest.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 50% off select dressed up styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

20% off everything with code FAMANDFREN

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code FAMANDFREN at checkout.

Home Goods

If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s Buy Two, Get One Free sale.



Over 30 options are available (as of now, some will likely sell out), including popular titles like Munchkin and Tokaido, Carcassonne, and Ticket To Ride Europe (which is far superior to the North American version, for what it’s worth), plus expansions for games you might already own like Catan. Just add three games to your cart—shipped and sold by Amazon.com—and you should see the cheapest one for free at checkout.

$18 Munchkin 2795 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $27 right now as well.

A fancy toothbrush might seem like an extravagance, but it’s one of those things that could very well pay for itself by preventing a much more expensive dental problem down the line. Not only do electric toothbrushes they clean your teeth better, but they also motivate you to actually brush twice per day, if only to justify the cost.



The Philips Sonicare Flexcare is one of the best brushes in the Sonicare line, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100 in today’s Gold Box. That gets you three different cleaning modes, three intensity settings and a pressure sensor. As an owner of the entry-level Sonicare Essence though, I’m particularly envious of the included deluxe travel case.

Just remember that this deal is only available today, so even if it seems like a lot of money, you may want to grit your teeth (not too hard!) and buy one before they sell out.

Now that the Star Wars franchise is alive and well again, you can get caught up with the two original trilogies on Blu-ray for $30 each, complete with a bunch of special features. Place your bets on which one will sell better in the comments!



Oak Leaf Mechanical Bidet, $18 with code MFK5GPE5

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score one from Oak Leaf for $18 with promo code MFK5GPE5, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.