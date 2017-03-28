A Lancôme flash sale, discounted home goods at Urban Outfitters, Amazon’s ECCO shoes Gold Box, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

15% off $45 purchases with code FLASH

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Tarte Maneater Self-Sharpening Liner, Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara, and Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 25% off select styles

What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Up to 40% Off ECCO Shoes and Bags

ECCO has been around since the ‘60s but the timeless, comfortable styles of their men’s and women’s shoes are what’s on display today. Amazon’s Gold Box has ECCO men’s dress shoes, loafers, and sneakers, and women’s heels, sneakers and flats, for as low as $55. Trust me, these things will last, but this 24-hour sale will not.

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $45 with code PA3MOIL8

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code PA3MOIL8 and pick it up for $45.

Extra 25% off sale styles

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Spend $75 on clothing, shoes and accessories, you’ll immediately save $15

Every time I’m at Target, I have to basically put blinders on when I walk by the clothing section. And right now, it’s going to be even harder, because when you spend $75, you’ll immediately save $15. Plus, with their new collab with Bauble Bar, you could probably rack up $75 just in awesome statement jewelry pretty easily.

AG Jeans at Nordstorm Rack

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.

Home Goods

30% off bedding, pillows, and tapestries

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 30% off select bedding, pillows, and tapestries and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

Black & Decker 20V Drill + 30 Accessories, $42

Everyone should own a decent drill, and this Black & Decker starter kit offers a ton of value for just $42.

That gets you a 20V drill, a battery, and all the bits you need to get started. There are definitely more powerful drills out there, but I’ve owned this one for years, and it’s been perfectly adequate for basic tasks around the house, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to charge the thing. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Umbra Twiliight Room Darkening Curtain Rod, $30

Umbra’s Twilight Rod takes your curtains from the windows to the wall, and you can save $5 on yours today. If it helps you sleep in just once, I’d say it paid for itself.

OXA 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $12 with code AV8MA9U9

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $12 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag and shoe bag. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on any set of packing cubes.

4-Pack 75W Equivalent LED Flood Light Bulbs, $10

Deals on standard LED light bulbs are pretty commonplace these days, but flood light discounts aren’t nearly as common. Today though, you can get four 75W equivalents for just $10, no code required. At that price, they’re obviously not dimmable, but $2.50 per bulb is basically unheard of.

TEch

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $70 | Joy-Con, $71

If you’re one of the handful of lucky souls to have your hands on a Nintendo Switch, Amazon has the Pro controller in stock. It’s not discounted, but it’ll probably sell out again soon.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Joy-Con are also in stock, and actually discounted by $9 right now.

SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Card, $130

SanDisk’s 256GB microSD card is currently the highest capacity card that you can buy, and at $130, it’s never been cheaper. That’ll hold a lot of Nintendo Switch games.

Now, I might not buy this card unless I was planning on using all of the space, since you can get a 128GB card for $41, or 200GB for $77 right now, but that’s the price you pay for being on the cutting edge.

Mpow Thor Wireless Headphones, $21 with code GPTMDKAO

Mpow basically invented the ~$20 Bluetooth earbud market, but it turns out they also make wireless on-ears, and you can get (or gift) a pair for just $21 today.

