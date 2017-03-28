Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

15% off $45 purchases with code FLASH

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Tarte Maneater Self-Sharpening Liner, Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara, and Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash.

THE BIG SALEs

What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

ECCO has been around since the ‘60s but the timeless, comfortable styles of their men’s and women’s shoes are what’s on display today. Amazon’s Gold Box has ECCO men’s dress shoes, loafers, and sneakers, and women’s heels, sneakers and flats, for as low as $55. Trust me, these things will last, but this 24-hour sale will not.

Lifewit Genuine Leather Vintage 15.6"Laptop Messenger Bag, $45 with code PA3MOIL8

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Use the code PA3MOIL8 and pick it up for $45.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Every time I’m at Target, I have to basically put blinders on when I walk by the clothing section. And right now, it’s going to be even harder, because when you spend $75, you’ll immediately save $15. Plus, with their new collab with Bauble Bar, you could probably rack up $75 just in awesome statement jewelry pretty easily.

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.

Home Goods

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 30% off select bedding, pillows, and tapestries and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.



Everyone should own a decent drill, and this Black & Decker starter kit offers a ton of value for just $42.



That gets you a 20V drill, a battery, and all the bits you need to get started. There are definitely more powerful drills out there, but I’ve owned this one for years, and it’s been perfectly adequate for basic tasks around the house, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to charge the thing. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Umbra’s Twilight Rod takes your curtains from the windows to the wall, and you can save $5 on yours today. If it helps you sleep in just once, I’d say it paid for itself.