Huge discounts on everything from Aerie, marked down tech and electronics at Urban Outfitters, a sale on sale at Modcloth, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Beauty steals

Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks).

20% off qualifying purchases with code 404830

Ulta is knocking 20% off your entire order with the code 404830, which means you can stuff your own stocking with some really great makeup and skin care.



The only downside is that this code only works on a few brands (the exclusions list is only a little bit longer than your K-beauty skin routine). Your other option is to check out what they’re marking down that isn’t included in the discount, like sets from NYX, Urban Decay, The Body Shop, and more.

No, seriously. e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable but their sale right now is insane. There are things on sale for literally cents. I highly recommend picking up a few products, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

This weather in NYC has already wreaked havoc on my skin. I can feel my forehead skin getting ready to flake off as I put my beanie on in the morning. This Josie Maran Argan Oil gift set may be my only savior. If your face is starting to feel like day-old bread, then maybe you should think about getting this too.



THE BIG SALES

Aerie has kind of dominated the easy, simple undergarments space for a while now (not to mention the anti-Photoshop pledge). So when they have 40-50% off on basically everything on their site, including bras, tops, bottoms, and the Sunnie line, it’s hard to resist not re-stocking my entire wardrobe in one fell swoop.



But if what you really need to start 2017 off right is new underwear (don’t we all), grab five pairs for only $15 too.

Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront.



It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.

The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits.

I’m sure you’ll get at least one piece of tech for Christmas, whether it’s a new phone or a laptop, or a *ahem* external battery. And maybe they feel plain and not your style. Urban Outfitters, purveyor of all things hip, is taking 20% off all electronics and tech accessories, from record players to headphones to cameras.

30% off sale items with code BYE2016

The holidays are the perfect time to get a new dress. You’re seeing family and friends and want to look good and feel good, so why not also get 30% off that new dress? Use the code BYE2016 and grab extra discounts on all Modcloth sale items. Start your year off with a new outfit.



If you don’t immediately think jeans when you think Levi’s, I think it’s time to come out of that 100 year old rock you’ve been living under. And with 25% off sale items with the code SALE25, you’ll be able to come out of that rock wearing really great pants.

Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off the Fall/Winter ‘16 collection and enjoy shopping again.

If you actually haven’t stocked up on anything winter appropriate, maybe you should rethink your priorities. While doing that, check out ASOS because there is up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of winter apparel, shoes, and more. Go on and get yourself an early Christmas present.

One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe (or find last minute gifts). Get 50% off outerwear, sweaters, and skirts to help you stay warm and stylish in the cold. Plus, use the code FESTIVE40 and get 40% off everything else.

If you used our office Secret Santa as a case study, you would know that Anthropologie has really great gifts. My gift was this awesome smelling candle (of which Shep’s wife made him buy seven). Right now, get 30% off candles, mugs, jewelry, and more at Anthropologie and be the best gift-giver you can be, even if it is last minute.

Just as a heads up, the discount is applied at checkout, so don’t be discouraged by the listed prices.

Need a new sweater but also a winter-appropriate coats? One of those is 50% off. How about a button down and slacks for the upcoming holidays? Yup, one of those is 50% off. Urban Outfitters is literally making practically all apparel BOGO 50% off. It’s insane, but I like it.



Plus, if you spend $100, you’ll get free express shipping and actually get your stuff by the 24th.

Save money on all the geeky gifts you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Holiday Savings sale. Get up to 60% off on a ridiculous amount of gifts, no code necessary. This Pac-Man Ghost USB Lamp would make a great gift for a certain Kinja Deals editor that tells you about ThinkGeek sales. Just sayin’.



Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 40% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 40% off. Just go for it.

Your favorite winter boot was the Shearling Lined Bean Boot from L.L. Bean, and that’s no surprise. The Bean Boot is the iconic winter boot if there ever was one. So if you’re in need of a new pair, want to give someone the gift of dry feet this winter, or want to stock up on other winter essentials, L.L. Bean is giving you $10 gift card when you spend $50+.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year has been.

Barney’s Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 40% off everything, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Madewell: 25% off entire purchase with code LATEBIRD

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist not putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code LATEBIRD and you’ll get 25% off your entire purchase. That includes any sale items or gifting ideas you pick up as well.

Home Goods

Know anyone with too many remote controls? Trick question, we all have too many remote controls, which is why the Logitech Harmony 650 is a perfect gift for anyone left on your shopping list.



The Harmony 650 can control up to eight of your favorite home theater devices (from a database of nearly 250,000), and programmable macros like “watch a Blu-ray” can turn on all of the necessary devices, and switch a TV to the correct input with just a single button press.

$40 is the best price we’ve seen on this model, so click on over to lock in the price.

TEch

We’ve seen a handful of $89 deals on the reader-favorite Blue Yeti USB microphone over the last several weeks, but today, that same price will also get you a PC download of Watch Dogs 2. This bundle was on sale for $99 earlier in the month, but maybe the extra $10 in savings will be enough to push you over the edge.

Jackery Thunder 10050mAh, $20 with code JACKTHUN | Jackery Thunder 20,100mAh, $29 with code JACKTHUX

Jackery’s Thunder battery packs include Quick Charge 3.0, and both the 10,050mAh and 20,100mAh varieties are marked down to their lowest prices today. Just pick your favorite size, and be sure to use the appropriate promo code at checkout.