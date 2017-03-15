$10 off Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down collection, extra discounts on clearance items from J.Crew Factory, a major markdown on the Tria Hair Removal Laser, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 coupon in Peony and Lavender

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much that she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was out of stock for a bit, but it’s back with a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in two colors (Peony and Lavender).



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.

Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases. This $10 silicone mat can help you make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale, plus free shipping, should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALEs

$10 Ultra Light Down for men and women

A couple weeks ago, I would’ve laughed if you told me that winter wasn’t done yet, and now, here we are. The East Coast is recovering from a nor’easter and Uniqlo is giving you $10 off their Ultra Light Down coats, vests, and parkas for men and women. All the products included in the discount are marked, so maybe you’ll be ready for the next random act of weather.

Extra 30% off clearance items with the code EXTRA30

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off all clearance styles with the code EXTRA30. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all their sale styles with the code EXTRA40. That includes waterproof boots, outerwear, bags, and accessories.

Buy two UT graphic tees, get third free for men and women

Uniqlo may be known best for excelling at temperature-controlled garments and bringing minimalism to the masses, but their collaborations on graphic tees are also pretty awesome. Right now, pick up two UT graphic tees and get a third free, in both men’s and women’s styles. This includes their Disney and Pixar collections, as well as their new SPRZ NY releases.

Home Goods

Whenever I see any of Dyson’s fans or heaters, I just feel like they’ll end up opening a portal to something in my home. Amazon is marking down a certified refurb of Dyson’s gateway to the unknown (that will also heat and circulate air in your room) to $150, the best price we’ve seen on one of these. As with any Gold Box, though, this deal will be blown away at the end of the day.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Power plugs that block multiple outlets should be outlawed, and violators should face stiff punishments, but until that day, we either have to suck it up, or buy a different power strip.



The PowerCube features a unique design that puts its four outlets on four different sizes of—you guessed it— a cube, plus two USB charging ports on a fifth face. That keeps your plugs out of each others’ way, and it can be yours for an all-time low $16 today.

MaidMAX Shoe Organizer, $7 with code EEQN6579

Your shoes don’t have to be strewn around the floor: For just $7, they can hang out nice and neatly on the back of your closet door.



And even if you don’t need this for shoes, there are a ton of different ways you could put it to use.

TEch

Nonda Car Charger, $13 with code KINJAD20

Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $13 with code KINJAD20.

That’s a pretty great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.

In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $13 for the parking location feature alone.

Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the NCAA tournament, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online. It won’t get you TBS, TNT, or whatever the hell TruTV is, but you’ll get the entire Final Four, plus plenty of earlier games.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area. If you live too far away from broadcast towers, you may want to opt for this directional, roof-mounted antenna for $33 instead.

If you still haven’t picked up a copy of Final Fantasy XV (and you definitely should), Amazon’s marked it back down to $35 today, matching a one-day Gold Box deal from earlier this year.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $70 today, matching an all-time low.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

No matter how you prefer to prop up your phone in the car, Anker makes a mount for it, and four different models are on sale today. I’m most intrigued by this $9 dashboard model, which combines the ease and minimalism of a magnetic mount without blocking a vent.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01HNSIHCO?kinja_price=14&kinja_promocode=BTLKVAZJ