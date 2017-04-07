Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Stowaway Cosmetics gives you the product you’ll want to take out with you, at the size and price that actually make sense. And right now, you can stock your makeup bag with pint-sized products for less. Use the code APRILSHOWERS and get 20% off all color products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, powder blush, and pot rouges.

Or, use the code EASTEREGG on any order of $80 or more, and you’ll automatically get $20 off. I recommend the Fit In a Workout Kit or the Be Sweet On The Hot Seat Kit.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush & Highlighter, Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 4 PC Kit, and Proactive Emergency Blemish Relief.

THE BIG SALEs

Attempting to stay comfortable in the ups and downs on springtime weather is a challenge. The right material will always be your best friend, and linen is the right material. Uniqlo is marking down their linen styles so you can stock up and stay cool for less. Save $10 on linen shirts, dresses, and pants for guys and girls.

30% off footwear with code APRIL30

If you’re planning on heading outside now that the weather is getting decent, Adidas wants to help outfit your fit with the right gear. Use the code APRIL30 and take 30% off practically all of the footwear that Adidas offers. There are a couple exclusions (notably the Stan Smiths and UltraBoost). Plus, you’ll pick up free shipping as well.



Barney’s Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 30% off spring items for their Spring Refresh Sale, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Been dying to add another smart device to your arsenal, but didn’t want to spend too much? Amazon’s Garmin Gold Box is your answer. There are a bunch of styles to check out, some marked down to their lowest price ever. But be quick on your feet, this deal takes off at the end of the day.