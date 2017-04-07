Uniqlo’s sale on linen styles, discounts from Stowaway Cosmetics, affordable bamboo sunglasses, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

20% off all color products with code APRILSHOWERS | $20 off $80+ orders with code EASTEREGG

Stowaway Cosmetics gives you the product you’ll want to take out with you, at the size and price that actually make sense. And right now, you can stock your makeup bag with pint-sized products for less. Use the code APRILSHOWERS and get 20% off all color products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, powder blush, and pot rouges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Or, use the code EASTEREGG on any order of $80 or more, and you’ll automatically get $20 off. I recommend the Fit In a Workout Kit or the Be Sweet On The Hot Seat Kit.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush & Highlighter, Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 4 PC Kit, and Proactive Emergency Blemish Relief.

THE BIG SALEs

$10 off select linen items

Attempting to stay comfortable in the ups and downs on springtime weather is a challenge. The right material will always be your best friend, and linen is the right material. Uniqlo is marking down their linen styles so you can stock up and stay cool for less. Save $10 on linen shirts, dresses, and pants for guys and girls.

30% off footwear with code APRIL30

If you’re planning on heading outside now that the weather is getting decent, Adidas wants to help outfit your fit with the right gear. Use the code APRIL30 and take 30% off practically all of the footwear that Adidas offers. There are a couple exclusions (notably the Stan Smiths and UltraBoost). Plus, you’ll pick up free shipping as well.

Extra 30% off spring items

Barney’s Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 30% off spring items for their Spring Refresh Sale, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Garmin Gold Box

Been dying to add another smart device to your arsenal, but didn’t want to spend too much? Amazon’s Garmin Gold Box is your answer. There are a bunch of styles to check out, some marked down to their lowest price ever. But be quick on your feet, this deal takes off at the end of the day.

15% off Spruce Sunglasses with code PDXDF4HN

Grab some sustainably sourced wood and bamboo sunglasses and get ready to spend more time outdoors. Spruce Shades is giving you 15% off any of their four styles of sunnies, when you use the code PDXDF4HN. The shades are durable, come with polarized lenses, plus a free bamboo case and microfiber pouch.

25% off all full-price dress and jumpsuits

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With 25% off all full-price dress and jumpsuits, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart and watch the prices drop.

BOGO 50% off sale on denim

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle’s BOGO 50% off sale on denim may be your saving grace. Or, if you need to stock up on some underthings, Aerie has $3 undies and $15 bralettes, and men’s underwear is 2 for $24, 3 for $33, or $5 for $50.

alice + olivia at Nordstrom Rack

Alice + olivia is probably one of the most fun, interesting brands out there, adding playfulness to high-end fashion. Throw some color into your wardrobe with Nordstrom Rack’s sale on alice + olivia. Get up to 65% off a ton of really bright and bold florals for spring (Groundbreaking).

Home Goods

Waste King Gold Box

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got three different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.

The main difference between the models is basically the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/3 horsepower for $35, 1/2 HP for $50, or 3/4 HP for $71. Those are all easily all-time low prices, so lock in your order before they’re all gobbled up.

TEch

You recently named the JBL Charge 3 as your favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speaker, but today, its little brother gets some time in the spotlight.

While supplies last, you can pick up the JBL Flip 3 for an all-time low $64 from Amazon. Compared to the Charge 3, the Flip is smaller, quieter, and merely splashproof, rather than truly water resistant. But reviewers still say it sounds great, and like the Charge, it can pair to three devices at once so you can take turns streaming, and can connect to other JBL speakers for multi-room audio.

Just note that this deal is only available today, and it could definitely sell out early.

Logitech G300s, $20

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen. Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

Samsung 4K Blu-ray Player, $179

4K Blu-rays are starting to become a thing, and whilethe technology is still firmly in the realm of early adopters, the players are finally starting to come down in price. This Samsung is down to an all-time low $179 right now, with full support for 3D, HDR, and 7.1 surround sound.

Velocifire VM01 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $36

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $36 today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Brows, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Refurb GoPro HERO4 Black, $235

GoPro’s official refurb eBay store is consistently the best place to score deep discounts on the popular action cams, but this is the first time we’ve seen them post last generation’s flagship.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Considering the HERO4 Black sold for $500 when it launched, and the similarly specced HERO5 retails for $400, $235 is an absolute steal. Yes, it’s a refurb, but you still a full 1 year warranty from GoPro, so I wouldn’t worry about that too much.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Waste Kings, 25% Off Chocolate, JBL Flip, and More
Choose From Three Powerful Waste King Garbage Disposals For All-Time Low Prices
Your Favorite Water Resistant Speaker's Little Brother Is Cheaper Than Ever Today