Free shipping and a discount on Glossier’s new blush, a facial cleansing brush 1/4 the price of a Clarisonic, Uniqlo U collection markdowns and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

For a while, the Clarisonic Mia was a game changer: a handheld cleansing brush that costs the same as one pricey facial and achieved almost the same results. But right now, you can grab a brush with three speeds, plus a charging stand and extra brush head, for just $28. It may not be Clarisonic, but that won’t matter when your skin feels baby soft.

Glossier Cloud Paint Brush, 2-for-$30 and free shipping with code BLUSH2

Glossier may just be a marketing ploy, but I have drunk the Kool-aid. Their newest makeup release is what they’re calling Cloud Paint, a cream blush in four shades that’s blendable, buildable, and adorable. Right now, pick two of your favorite shades, use the code BLUSH2 and get them for $30 with free shipping.

30% off your entire order with code philosophyfamily

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money, because your entire order is 30% off because it’s philosophy’s 21st birthday. Use the code philosophyfamily at checkout and get a discount on everything.

THE BIG SALEs

Uniqlo U was the brainchild of Uniqlo and Christophe Lemaire. It’s a simple collection with clean lines and a solid palette, and right now, Uniqlo is marking down pretty much every piece. Get men’s and women’s Uniqlo U items for as low as $15 from now until Sunday and up your basics game.

BOGO free bras and bralettes

If Aerie is your speed when it comes to your unmentionables, this BOGO free sale on bras and bralettes could add some color and lace into the equation.

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. They’re having their Surprise Sale, with up to 80% off select styles. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons. Now you have a real reason to throw out your old, gross ones.

50% off everything at The Childen’s Place

Just in time for Spring Cleaning, The Children’s Place is having a huge 50% off sale on basically everything on their site. Plus, their robust clearance section has tees for as low as $2. If you’ve been needing a way to convince your kid to throw out that shirt that has had a stain on it for 2 years, this may be the key.

Spring is basically already here (at least for the next few days in NYC) and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking up to 20% off a ton of casual spring styles, from sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Six more weeks of winter? Yeah, right.

Extra 40% off Reebok Outlet with code SAVE40

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks, Reebok is giving you an extra 40% off their outlet items. Take 40% off when you use the code SAVE40, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.



Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re having what they’re calling a Spender Bender. Grab 15% off $250, 20% off $500, and 15% off $1000, no code necessary.

Home Goods

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

Livin’ Well Tumbler + Accessories, $15 with code INFEQN93

There’s no reason to buy a YETI tumbler when you can buy a functionally identical product, plus a ton of accessories, for half the price. $15 today gets you a 30 oz. tumbler, two steel straws, a lid, and a detachable handle in the color of your choice. Just use code INFEQN93 at checkout.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to great low prices today on Amazon.

You get to choose from either the 20 oz. or 24 oz. model in for this deal, though only in one color. When we post deals on these mugs, it’s usually the West Loop model, but the Byron’s a little bit different. Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at these prices.

Kohree Bias Light, $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB Bias Light, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



For a limited time, you can get either a white strip or an RGB model for the same $10 price. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $13 with code A5IK7SQS

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $13 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, $40 - PS4 | Xbox One

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is scary as hell (and I’m not just talking about the scary-realistic teeth), and you can pick up a copy for $40 on Amazon, today only. Just don’t play it with the lights off.

TEch

The TiVo for cord cutters comes with lifetime service and a 1TB hard drive, and Amazon’s offering one of the best deals we’ve seen on it today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Roamio OTA doesn’t have a slot for a cable card; it’s designed specifically for use with an OTA antenna, meaning cord cutters can still enjoy a top-flight DVR experience for network broadcasts.

The original model is usually sold for $50 with a 500GB hard drive, but you had to pay $15 per month for the TiVo service. The new model though comes with 1TB of space, and usually retails for $350-$400 upfront, with lifetime service. Assuming you’ll use it for more than a couple years, that’s a good deal on its face, but Amazon’s knocking it down to just $305 right now, while supplies last.

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, you can convert it to exteranl storage with a couple of deals today. Functionally, the case and the cable should work the same, but I think the cable looks really cool.

As I mentioned in my guide to the best external drives for your PS4, building your own external is a cost-effective way to improve your loading speeds with a 7200 RPM drive.