Beauty steals

e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable, but their sale right now is really great. Grab bundles of multiple beauty products for way under $20. I highly recommend picking up a few things, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their SALE-abration, with up to 60% off some really awesome limited edition sets. Plus, once you hit $25 (which wouldn’t be too hard), use the code SALE and get free shipping.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

Winter is a horrible, horrible time for your skin. The wind and the cold and the snow just wreak havoc. So Ulta is here to help you battle the elements with their Love Your Skin event. Grab different deals every day on top skin care brands like Peter Thomas Roth, bliss, Mario Badescu, skyn Iceland, First Aid Beauty, and more.



Today’s deals include No 7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advance Serum for $15, DERMABLEND Cover Crème for $21, and Meaningful Beauty Crème de Serum for $32

THE BIG SALES

In a world of $200 sweatshirts, $100 leggings, and $75 running shorts, what’s a person gotta do to get affordable activewear? Wait for Amazon’s Gold Box, apparently. Get up to 50% off apparel from Champion, Adidas, Under Armour, Hanes, and more to beef up your activewear wardrobe. But this deal is a one day only thing, so you may want to at least speed walk.

In honor of the Lunar New Year, Uniqlo is having a sale on styles for both men and women. Their lightweight down and HEATTECH are both included, so if you want to start your Lunar New Year off right, Uniqlo could be your answer.

Yes, thinking about Valentine’s Day a month beforehand is a bit excessive, but if you need an easy gift idea, this is it. Amazon is marking down a bunch of fine jewelry, including rings, pendants, bracelets, and more. Some is a bit tacky, but a lot of it is really nice. It’s definitely worth a look if you’re already sweating the details.



People always forget that Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on home section. Right now, there’s a pretty huge sale happening in that department, with 20% off bedding, rugs, prints, and decor, $100 off all beds and sofas, and more. You can basically redecorate with this sale section.

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

50% off select styles

Aldo is pretty reliable when it comes to on-trend shoes that won’t hurt your wallet (or your feet). With their 50% off sale going on right now, you can try all the weird styles you’ve been wanting to try, but without spending way too much money for something that you’ll probably laugh at in 6 months.

Extra 25% off with code 25LUXE

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Designer Boutique Sale going on right now, you can get an additional 25% off already reduced items with the code 25LUXE. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

40% off everything with code TAKE40

The days of American Apparel are now numbered, with their stores set to close all over the US. What better way to say goodbye to a maligned icon than to take 40% off everything? Use the code TAKE40 and get all your spandex, latex, whatever-ex for 40% off.

Home Goods

Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day.

Want to try out Apple CarPlay without...buying a new car? This aftermarket Pioneer head unit is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, and can be installed in any double-DIN dash opening on your existing vehicle.

It’s also available from Amazon, but with a 1-2 month backorder.

Game of Thrones Monopoly is still on sale from yesterday, and now, the Fallout edition has joined the party. 25 caps dollars gets you the game; just make sure your sneak skill is sufficiently high if you’re going to cheat.

All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $14 amplified antenna?



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. We’ve seen less expensive amplified antennas in the past, but none with over 3,600 mostly positive reviews.

TEch

RAVPower 40W 4-Port USB Charger, $13 with code N5NEAK5N

Most 4-port USB chargers have an external power cable, and are meant to be kept on a desk or nightstand. This one plugs straight into the wall though, making it perfect for travel. And with 40W of combined power, it’ll charge up your phones and tablets very quickly.

Want a better microphone for vlogging, Twitch streaming, and Skype calls, but don’t want to spend $100 on a Blue Yeti? A pair of Aukey condenser mics are on sale today, starting at $15.

Inateck 10W Bluetooth Speaker with 30 Hour Battery, $22 with code 97J9VN8E

This Bluetooth speaker includes dual 5W drivers, and a built-in phone stand, but the highlight feature here is its 30 hour battery. That’s basically unheard of, especially at this size.