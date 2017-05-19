An Under Armour sale from Amazon, $4 makeup sponges, REI’s Anniversary Sale, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Codream 3 Pieces Silicone MakeUp Sponge, $4 with code GRIUDT48

Ways to put on makeup that are both a) inexpensive and b) allow you to not look like you caked on foundation are few and far between. But you’ve probably seen this little piece of silicone that looks like a push-up bra insert floating around Instagram. Why not give it a go for only $4?

20% of your entire order with code FRIENDS

If you’ve never tried a Kiehl’s product, you are sincerely missing out on something really amazing. Everything I’ve ever tried from them has stayed in my skincare rotation and I always restock. Right now during their Friends & Family Sale, take 20% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS and you can restock (or try something out) for less.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALEs

Amazon’s running a new fitness-focused Gold Box to get you ready for going outside, this time with a solid selection of Under Armour apparel for men, women, and kids all marked down to great low prices.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find deals on shorts, tops, sneakers, and more. Just note that lots of the items have multiple color options once you get to their product pages, and that these prices are only available today, so you may want to run.

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



tibi sale at Nordstrom Rack

Add a little fanciness to your wardrobe with Nordstorm Rack’s tibi sale. With prices usually $200+, this sale knocks them down to a more approachable range. And with wedding season in full swing, you probably need something a little newer than your go-to dress from last year.



Memorial Day Weekend is almost here and if you’re already freaking out over where the heck you packed all of your swimsuits, ModCloth can help out. For the next three days, they’re taking 30% off practically all swimwear. Just add your favorites to your cart to see the discount.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, you can stock up for summer with 25% off select summer styles, including shorts, swimwear, and sandals. Just add your new stuff to the cart and you’ll see the discount when you checkout.

30% off your entire purchase, plus get free shipping with code FRIENDS

Go full kitsch with Betsey Johnson’s Friends & Family Sale. Use the code FRIENDS at checkout and take 30% off your entire purchase, plus get free shipping. Yes, that is a purse in the shape of those goo-filled strawberry candies that randomly appear at your grandparents’ house.

HOME GOODS



From age 18 up until about a year ago, I had bedding from Target that I swore by. Specifically their Jersey Sheets that literally feel like sleeping in a giant version of a perfectly-worn t-shirt. Right now, they’re giving you 30% off all their bedding, which includes everything from duvet inserts to pillow shams.

Refurb Breville Oracle Espresso Machine, $1200

If you don’t love espresso more than life itself, you can go ahead and leave this post. I recommend going to watch this Google Assistant ad mashed up with the Blade Runner 2049 trailer audio; it’s a better use of your time.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Okay, I think they’re gone.

Hello, espresso lovers. Today, I bring you a $1200 refurbished Breville espresso machine. That sounds ridiculous, but it costs $2000 new, and this deal is only available today. Just let me know if you bought one, and I’ll come over for an affogato.

If a giant, floating pile of bottle caps would be a point of pride, rather than a source of embarrassment, this $16 magnetic bottle opener has your name on it.

TECH

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the new SoundBuds Tag just got their biggest discount ever. $26 is $10 less than usual, and beats the previous deal we saw by $2.



The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Anker’s PowerCore Speed 10000 is part of your favorite line of USB battery packs, and you can pick one up on Amazon today for just $27, or about $5 less than usual. Not to be confused with the older PowerCore 10000, this model includes Quick Charge 3.0 (backwards compatible with 2.0), which should feed power into your compatible phone like a firehose.



You also get Anker’s standard 18 month warranty and a nice travel pouch, but the real reason to buy the PowerCore 10000 is its size. If you’ve owned other ~10,000mAh battery packs, you’ll be shocked how small and light this thing is.