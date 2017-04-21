THE BIG SALEs

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a BOGO on all bralettes and unlined bras, in basically every style you could think of. With most of them priced in the $25-$30 range, that means you’re getting two of them for just $13-$15 each. I recommend stocking up on a couple different styles.

ASOS may have the market cornered on high-end-looking, affordable fashion, but it also carries a ton of activewear. Get up to 60% off brands like adidas, Reebok, PUMA, K-Swiss and more during their activewear sale. With prices like these, you may make actually start to enjoy working out.

15% back on select Mother’s Day gifts with Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon’s Prime Store Card automatically nets you 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, but from now until the middle of May, they’re adding 10% on top of that for select Mother’s Day gifts. Think relaxing candles, fancy baby gear to make life a little easier, and noise cancelling headphones to drown everyone out.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Note that the Prime Store Card is NOT the same thing as the Amazon Rewards Visa. Both cards include 5% cash back, but the Visa is a full-on credit card, while the Prime Store Card can only be used on Amazon.com.

Urban Outfitters is ready for you to toss those boots to the back of your closet. With 20% off all shoes, you can pick up practically any type of footwear at a discount. From sandals and heels, to sneakers and flats. It’s basically a footwear free-for-all, especially because this 20% includes sale shoes as well.

Journelle should already be on your radar, but if it isn’t, an 15% off their curated “bridal collection”when you use the code WEARWHITE should help. Even if you aren’t getting married, there are some incredibly pretty underthings for you in this sale (plus some enticing Tocca candles). Sizes go all the way up to a J cup for select bras, so get to shopping.

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.

Home Goods

Even if you haven’t been to any of these places, The Library of Congress designed these prints to be more fantasy than reality anyway. From landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to archival activity designs, these beautiful canvas prints are ready to hang, and 50% off from Fab.com.



Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $15 with code B9PRAZG3

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $15 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

$70 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

Sponsored

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for over $80 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for an all-time low $70 is a fantastic opportunity.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, the best price we’ve seen since January.