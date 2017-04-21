Extra discounts at the Under Armour outlet, activewear markdowns at ASOS, BOGO bralettes at Aerie, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brushes, $22-$30

Mornings when you have to do your hair are always the ones you probably feel most annoyed at the time. But Amazon is marking down a pair of hair straightener brushes to under $30 (which is about 1/4 of what my hair brush and straightener cost together), to help smooth any time management creases you may have.

The $30 model has 6 heat settings (that reach up to 395 degrees) and a streamlined brush head.

The $22 model has only 3 heat settings, which works best with people with fine hair.

15% off for VIB Rouge members with code ROUGESPRING | 15% off for VIB Rouge members with code VIBSPRING

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. VIB Rouge and VIB members at Sephora get 15% off all their purchases with the code ROUGESPRING and VIBSPRING (respectively). Beauty Insiders pick up 10% off with the code BISPRING. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Here are a few things to think about when you’re adding items to your cart:

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 20% off Under Armout Outlet

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

BOGO on bralettes and unlined bras

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a BOGO on all bralettes and unlined bras, in basically every style you could think of. With most of them priced in the $25-$30 range, that means you’re getting two of them for just $13-$15 each. I recommend stocking up on a couple different styles.

Up to 60% off select activewear

ASOS may have the market cornered on high-end-looking, affordable fashion, but it also carries a ton of activewear. Get up to 60% off brands like adidas, Reebok, PUMA, K-Swiss and more during their activewear sale. With prices like these, you may make actually start to enjoy working out.

15% back on select Mother’s Day gifts with Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon’s Prime Store Card automatically nets you 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, but from now until the middle of May, they’re adding 10% on top of that for select Mother’s Day gifts. Think relaxing candles, fancy baby gear to make life a little easier, and noise cancelling headphones to drown everyone out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Note that the Prime Store Card is NOT the same thing as the Amazon Rewards Visa. Both cards include 5% cash back, but the Visa is a full-on credit card, while the Prime Store Card can only be used on Amazon.com.

20% off all shoes

Urban Outfitters is ready for you to toss those boots to the back of your closet. With 20% off all shoes, you can pick up practically any type of footwear at a discount. From sandals and heels, to sneakers and flats. It’s basically a footwear free-for-all, especially because this 20% includes sale shoes as well.

15% off bridal collection

Journelle should already be on your radar, but if it isn’t, an 15% off their curated “bridal collection”when you use the code WEARWHITE should help. Even if you aren’t getting married, there are some incredibly pretty underthings for you in this sale (plus some enticing Tocca candles). Sizes go all the way up to a J cup for select bras, so get to shopping.

Extra 30% off sale items

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.

Home Goods

50% off The Library of Congress Prints

Even if you haven’t been to any of these places, The Library of Congress designed these prints to be more fantasy than reality anyway. From landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to archival activity designs, these beautiful canvas prints are ready to hang, and 50% off from Fab.com.

Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $15 with code B9PRAZG3

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $15 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control, $70

$70 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.

Advertisement

Sponsored

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for over $80 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for an all-time low $70 is a fantastic opportunity.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now, the best price we’ve seen since January.

If you know you’ll need more, $17 is a decent price on the 8-pack as well.

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series, $35

Breaking Bad, the best television show humanity has ever created, is just $35 on Blu-ray, today only. Is that the best price ever? You’re goddamn right.

Advertisement

Just to reiterate the purity of this deal, it’s only been below $50 on one prior occasion (around the holiday shopping season last year), so you shouldn’t need to dig up a barrel full of money to afford it.

Some of you may say, “why buy this when it’s on Netflix?” To this I say, you should talk to some Arrested Development fans.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair), $236

$236 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.

These 4.7 star rated weights were on sale for an all-time low $229 over the weekend, but sold out relatively quickly. So if you missed out, this is still a great price.

20% off everything with code VERNALVALUE.

If your spring cleaning doesn’t involve revamping your home goods, what are you even doing? Add some awesome pop art to your walls with Pop Char Lab’s 20% off sitewide sale. Get everything from the Connected Characters of Seinfeld to every single bird in North America. Enter the code VERNALVALUE at checkout to see your discount.

Add even more pop art to your life with some housewares, like pint glasses, tote bags, and more at a discount. Not only are they already marked down 20-50% off, the sitewide 20% off works on them as well.

Extra 15% off sale furniture with code SPRING

Redo your home for a lot less than you’d think while Target is marking down furniture up to 20%, plus an extra 15% off with the code SPRING. Everything from living room accent chairs to a new headboard is discounted, which means you can replace those IKEA pieces with something at least a little sturdier.


TECH

Mackie CR3 3“ Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors, $80

These Mackie reference monitors almost always sell for $100 on Amazon, and even at that price are the top-sellers in the “Studio Audio Monitors” category. So if you can get them for $20 off, you should jump at the chance.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, $30

We’ve seen a few ~$40 deals on Civilization VI over the last few weeks, but Amazon just dropped it to $30 for the first time ever. We aren’t sure how long this will last, so place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Note: Amazon lists Windows as the platform, but what you’re buying here is a Steam key, so Mac and Linux users can take advantage as well.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Eneloop Batteries, Under Armour Outlet, Mother's Day Gifts, and More
You Don't Need to Be a Meth Kingpin To Afford the Complete Breaking Bad Blu-ray
Civilization VI Is Down to $30 For the First Time Ever