The Body Shop’s End of the Season sale, sitewide discounts at Ulta, extra markdowns on sale stuff from Levi’s, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Make a resolution to smell really freakin’ good this year and use The Body Shop’s End of the Season Sale to fulfill it. Take up to 75% off basically the whole site, even things that aren’t usually included in the sitewide discounts (like these lip and cheek stains or these face masks).

20% off qualifying purchases with code 404830

I feel like I’ve been giving recommendations on stocking stuffers for weeks now, but at the moment, it’s really the only kind of gift you can feasibly get before Christmas. Ulta is knocking 20% off your entire order with the code 404830, which means you can stuff stockings with some really great makeup and skin care, and maybe get something for yourself too.



The only downside is that this code only works on a few brands (the exclusions list is only a little bit longer than your K-beauty skin routine). Your other option is to check out what they’re marking down that isn’t included in the discount, like sets from NYX, Urban Decay, The Body Shop, and more.

No, seriously. e.l.f. Cosmetics is already super, ridiculously affordable but their sale right now is insane. There are things on sale for literally cents. I highly recommend picking up a few products, even if you don’t need them. They’re great to travel with, so you don’t risk losing your favorite makeup.

This weather in NYC has already wreaked havoc on my skin. I can feel my forehead skin getting ready to flake off as I put my beanie on in the morning. This Josie Maran Argan Oil gift set may be my only savior. If your face is starting to feel like day-old bread, then maybe you should think about getting this too.



THE BIG SALES

If you don’t immediately think jeans when you think Levi’s, I think it’s time to come out of that 100 year old rock you’ve been living under. And with 25% off sale items with the code SALE25, you’ll be able to come out of that rock wearing really great pants.

Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off the Fall/Winter ‘16 collection and enjoy shopping again.

If you actually haven’t stocked up on anything winter appropriate, maybe you should rethink your priorities. While doing that, check out ASOS because there is up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of winter apparel, shoes, and more. Go on and get yourself an early Christmas present.

One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe (or find last minute gifts). Get 50% off outerwear, sweaters, and skirts to help you stay warm and stylish in the cold. Plus, use the code FESTIVE40 and get 40% off everything else.

If you used our office Secret Santa as a case study, you would know that Anthropologie has really great gifts. My gift was this awesome smelling candle (of which Shep’s wife made him buy seven). Right now, get 30% off candles, mugs, jewelry, and more at Anthropologie and be the best gift-giver you can be, even if it is last minute.

Just as a heads up, the discount is applied at checkout, so don’t be discouraged by the listed prices.

Need a new sweater but also a winter-appropriate coats? One of those is 50% off. How about a button down and slacks for the upcoming holidays? Yup, one of those is 50% off. Urban Outfitters is literally making practically all apparel BOGO 50% off. It’s insane, but I like it.



Plus, if you spend $100, you’ll get free express shipping and actually get your stuff by the 24th.

Save money on all the geeky gifts you need to get this year with ThinkGeek’s Holiday Savings sale. Get up to 60% off on a ridiculous amount of gifts, no code necessary. This Pac-Man Ghost USB Lamp would make a great gift for a certain Kinja Deals editor that tells you about ThinkGeek sales. Just sayin’.



Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 40% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 40% off. Just go for it.

Your favorite winter boot was the Shearling Lined Bean Boot from L.L. Bean, and that’s no surprise. The Bean Boot is the iconic winter boot if there ever was one. So if you’re in need of a new pair, want to give someone the gift of dry feet this winter, or want to stock up on other winter essentials, L.L. Bean is giving you $10 gift card when you spend $50+.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 70% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more, to make you feel better about how this year has been.

Barney’s Warehouse is already full of marked-down designer clothing that seem almost too good to be true. But when they add an extra 40% off everything, you’d better spend a little time flipping through the pages. You never know what you’ll be able to find. Plus, Barney’s house brand is great quality, and now even more affordable.

Madewell: 25% off entire purchase with code LATEBIRD

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist not putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code LATEBIRD and you’ll get 25% off your entire purchase. That includes any sale items or gifting ideas you pick up as well.

Home Goods

It doesn’t have the brand recognition of Roomba, or even Anker, but this ILIFE V3s robotic vacuum does have pretty spectacular Amazon reviews, and it can be yours for just $127 today. I suggest putting it straight to work on those pine needles on your floor.



I wish this sale had happened earlier, but Amazon’s running a huge Gold Box deal on dozens of Christmas tree ornaments and decorations. If you order quickly with Prime, you can still get some of them in time for Christmas, but even if not, you can obviously reuse them year after year.



A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s taking 25% off the list price when you buy a year today.

Today’s price is actually about $9 more than it was on Cyber Monday, but hey, that’s what you get for procrastinating. Even if this isn’t your thing, it’s a great gift idea for the reader in your life. Just click the “This Is a Gift” button, you can choose the date that it will be delivered.



TEch

If you missed out on Black Friday, Steam’s hardware lineup is back on sale, with the Steam Link dropping all the way down to $20, and the Steam Controller matching its all-time low price of $35. In both cases, those are the same deals we saw around Thanksgiving, and there’s still time to get them by Christmas, if you have Prime.

We’re running right up against holiday shipping deadlines for you procrastinators out there, but Amazon’s here to help with a collection of giftable digital subscriptions that will arrive in your inbox immediately.



The details of the deals vary by product, but your options include arts and crafts classes from Creativebug, mileage logging software from MileIQ, FitStar personal training programs, and more. Some of the subscriptions are fairly niche in nature, but that’s what makes them great gifts for the right kinds of people.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these specials are only available today.

Bonus: As part of a separate deal, you can also save 25% on a year of Kindle Unlimited.