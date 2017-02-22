A sitewide discount across GAP, Banana Republic, and Old Navy, Timberland’s sale on winter boots, buy three, get two free on bestsellers from The Body Shop, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get two free sale should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).



Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6 with 15% off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

THE BIG SALES

I’ve seen a lot of deals in my day, but I’ve never seen anything like this. Amazon’s currently taking $8.62 off pretty much any $50 purchase (shipped and sold by Amazon.com) with promo code BIGTHANKS, today only. Yes, you read that correctly.



The only exclusions are digital content, video games, and Amazon gift cards, but otherwise, go nuts. If you don’t have any ideas, just go buy a $50 gift card to your favorite restaurant; it’s free money. We’ll also be posting deals throughout the day to give you some inspiration. Just note that you can only use the code once per account, so spend it wisely.

25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping with code WINTERBOOTS25

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping, when you use the code WINTERBOOTS25, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.

40% off Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP with code MIDWEEK

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off coming from all three retailers with the code MIDWEEK, maybe you can tack on another resolution to the list: get a whole new wardrobe.



One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 30% off blouses, jackets, pants, and skirts to help you stay stylish during this awkward time between seasons. Plus, they’re knocking 40% off all sale styles.

Stock up on any outerwear you could need from Moosejaw during this sale. Take up to 50% off jackets for all different climates and activities from brands like The North Face, Canada Good, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Plus, they’re already separated by size, so you don’t need to go hunting (unless, you know, you actually hunt).

Gucci Sunglasses sale at Nordstrom Rack

Spending almost $500 on a pair of sunglasses just makes zero sense to me. So when Nordstrom Rack marks down Gucci sunglasses to Ray-Ban prices, you know it’s exciting. Pick up some fashion-forward shades and pretend you dropped a boatload of cash on them.

It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Go ahead and give a peek into Aerie’s clearance section and you’ll find a slew of $3 underwear, no code needed.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. They just added a boatload of new items, with up to 50% off everything. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Home Goods

Biofreeze has such a strong scent memory for me (that and Tigerbalm) that I would probably have bad flashbacks of high school sports if I ever smelled it again. But if you swear by the stuff, and I don’t blame you if you do, Amazon is running a Gold Box on it so you can stock up. But it is a one-day thing, so this deal will run cold at the end of the day.

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



ExceptionalSheets’ plush fitted mattress pad is supposedly the same pad used in Marriott hotels, and its 4.4 star review average from over 1,800 customers would seem to back that up. And unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with “hypo-allergenic cluster down fiber,” which should sleep much cooler than the traditional memory foam.

Prices range from just $60-$78 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out. Unfortunately, this deal is sold by a third party as well, so it’s not eligible for Amazon’s sitewide discount.

TEch

Whether you need to back up your files, or just store more PS4 or Xbox One games, today’s sitewide Amazon discount is a great excuse to grab a portable hard drive.

7200 RPM, for faster loading speeds:

NETGEAR Orbi 2-Pack, $321 after $30 coupon and promo code BIGTHANKS

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, and the two-pack has never been cheaper.

Before you get too excited, this is still an expensive proposition. And if you live in a one-bedroom apartment, mesh networks are definitely overkill. But if you’ve struggled to get a fast, reliable signal in every corner of your home, $330 is an all-time low by $30. Just clip the $30 coupon on the page.

Bestek 220V to 110V international power adapter, $26 with code UTCAMYZ8

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.

Promo code UTCAMYZ8 saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both.

200GB MicroSD Card, $61 with code BIGTHANKS

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $61 with promo code BIGTHANKS, today only. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$60 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but today only, Amazon’s taking an extra $9 off with promo code BIGTHANKS. but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code W6FDDBHM

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.