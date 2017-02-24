The North Face’s winter sale, $10 off Bath & Body Works candles, extra discounts from The Outnet, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Normally, Sephora doles out three samples when you purchase something, which is pretty great. But right now, they’re throwing in an extra two samples with any purchase. The list of samples is 12 products long, so choose wisely.

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get two free sale should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

THE BIG SALES

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 30% off to help you through the long weekend is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, The North Face is taking up to 40% off their bestselling winter styles so you can stay warm (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

For the next 48 hours only, ModCloth is having a 40% off flash sale. This time around, the sale is full of wedding-guest-ready dresses and super cool accessories. No need to enter a code, the prices are already discounted,



Having the proper footwear is the difference between spending the day working and spending the day in the Emergency Room. If you’ve been living dangerously lately, why not invest in a pair of work boots that won’t have you fighting for workers’ comp? Amazon is marking down work and safety boots to under $100, but it’s today only, so you should probably get to work.



You probably already got your Bean boots and are ready for whatever 2017 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or stock up on some trans-seasonal styles, L.L.Bean is giving you up to 50% off a ton of items, to send off winter in the best way they know how.

25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping with code WINTERBOOTS25

Timberland may be best known for their classic Wheat and Black waterproof boots, but they also make a surprising amount of other offerings that you don’t need to work construction to appreciate. And with 25% off winter boots for men and women, plus free shipping, when you use the code WINTERBOOTS25, your boots will be made for walkin’ and a lot more.

40% off Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP with code MIDWEEK

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off coming from all three retailers with the code MIDWEEK, maybe you can tack on another resolution to the list: get a whole new wardrobe.



One again, LOFT is here to save your wardrobe. Get 30% off blouses, jackets, pants, and skirts to help you stay stylish during this awkward time between seasons. Plus, they’re knocking 40% off all sale styles.

Home Goods

$10 off 3-wick candles | $10 off orders of $30+ with code GOODIES

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$15. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off $10 from any $30 with the code GOODIES.



Fifty Shades of Grey + Fifty Shades Darker, $28 after $5 discount

Your DVD collection may have just gotten into BDSM. Right now, if you bundle Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker on Blu-ray, you’ll immediately save $5. Rumor has it, Fifty Shades Darker wasn’t actually all that terrible, plus, at the very least, you could probably masturbate to the soundtrack.



You’ll need to add both titles to your cart to see the $5 discount. And just a heads up, Fifty Shades Darker is still a pre-order.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop is our readers’ favorite travel mug by a wide margin, and the black model is down to $11 for 16 oz., or $14 for 20 oz., both near all-time lows. These things can keep a drink hot or cold for hours on end, and their leak-proof lids are easy to open with the touch of a button, making them ideal for your morning commute.

There are a ton of different ways to open a bottle of wine, but the classic double hinged waiter’s corkscrew is still our readers’ favorite, and you can pick one up (with rosewood handles - fancy!) for $5 today.

Vansky Outdoor Inflatable Lounger, $28 with code MSAIDJPT

Just because you’re outdoors and/or floating on a body of water doesn’t mean you can’t have something comfortable to sit on. This $28 inflatable blob might not be the most comfortable piece of furniture you own, but it certainly beats sitting in the dirt. This particular model includes a water bottle holder and three side pockets.

Whether you’re rebuilding an engine in your garage, or just following an iFixit guide to replace your broken phone screen, the tools you need are on sale today.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find a nice variety of Wera tool sets, including tiny electronics screwdrivers (though not torx screwdrivers, unfortunately), bit sets, wrenches, ratcheting mechanics tool sets, and more, all marked down to great low prices.

Not to turn the screws on you, but this deal is only available today, so don’t waste any time.

The Batman: Arkham games were way better than they had any right to be, and now you can replay both Arkham Asylum and Arkham City on your PS4 and Xbox One, complete with updated visuals. $30's the best price we’ve seen on the remaster since Black Friday, so go kick Joker’s ass.

Mpow Smartphone Dry Bag, $5 with code KUKGRFA6 | 3-Pack, $11 with code RADMLMIE

It’s like 80 degrees across much of the country today, so I’m going to go ahead and officially declare it beach season. These dry bags will keep your phone safe from both the surf and the sand, and I never go to the coast without one.

TEch

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is back on sale for $16 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.

If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

Need AAAs as well? Grab eight AmazonBasics for $10, an all-time low.

iClever BoostStrip, $16 with code IC3A4UPS

The ideal power supply for your nightstand or office desk is just $16 today. iClever’s BoostStrip includes four USB ports and three power outlets, meaning you can charge all of your mobile devices, run a computer and monitor, and even plug in a lamp, all on a single wall outlet.

I know we typically only post Bluetooth earbuds around these parts, but I’ll make an exception for sub-$40 noise cancellation. These TaoTronics earbuds can filter out background noise for up to 15 hours at a time, and unlike their Bluetooth counterparts, can still operate normally when the battery dies, if you don’t mind dealing with a cord.

Not only can you buy non-exploding hoverboards now, you can buy them for under $300, from a brand you’ve actually heard of!



Razor’s Hovertrax 2.0 can cruise along at up to 8 mph, and carry a 220 pound person for up to an hour on a charge. $298 is an all-time low, so float on over to Amazon to order one before they’re gone.