Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the winter. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.

Extra 40% off sale items with code 40EXTRA

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code 40EXTRA. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.



Two pairs of select Sperry’s, $99 with code TWOFORYOU

If you’re already thinking about how you’ll be spending your summer, Sperry is here to help add a little fuel to the fire. Use the code TWOFORYOU at checkout and get two pairs of Sperry shoes for $99. A bunch of styles are included in the deal, for both men and women. So kick back, relax, and enjoy thoughts of walking on docks in the summertime.



Buy one, get one for $10 on Aerie Collection items

Aerie may be known for their 10-for-whatever underwear deals and their no-Photoshop promise, but their other items are just as good. Right now, buy any Aerie Collection item and get another for just $10. This includes their super-comfy bralettes and simple swimsuits. I just bought a bikini top and bottom and they’re both my new favorite bathing suit pieces.

Sam Edelman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Sam Edelman heels, sandals, boots and sneakers to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.

OXA Canvas Laptop Backpack, $14 with code J5J3E62C

This $14 OXA canvas backpack will protect your laptop, but won’t make you look like a large child. With nine pockets, including an inner laptop compartment, it’ll make your commute that much easier.

Home Goods

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $16 right now, or a pair of 15 oz. models for $20, both of which are about as low as they get these days. Cheers to that!