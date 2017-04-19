Two for $99 Sperry’s, extra discounts at Levi’s, Amazon’s Skechers sale, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

15% off for VIB Rouge members with code ROUGESPRING | 15% off for VIB Rouge members with code VIBSPRING

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. VIB Rouge and VIB members at Sephora get 15% off all their purchases with the code ROUGESPRING and VIBSPRING (respectively). The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Not a VIB or VIB Rouge member? Beauty Insiders get it Thursday (don’t worry, we’ll remind you).

Here are a few things to think about when you’re adding items to your cart:

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $17 with $2.50 coupon and Subscrib & Save

Garnier’s Micellar Water has really solidified itself in the beauty market as a must-have product. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $2.50 off coupon on Amazon and get a 3-pack for $17 when you sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel).

Or, if you don’t want to do Subscribe & Save, get it for $18, which is still almost $3 cheaper than buying them separately.

THE BIG SALEs

30% off select Mother’s Day bouquets with code MOM30

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save 30% on select Mother’s Day blooms (without the vase), and forget about the whole ordering flowers last minutes thing. Use the code MOM30 at checkout to save.

FYI: The promo code only works if you’re a first time buyer (You can either make a new account or just don’t log in at all and use a different email at checkout), you set your delivery date between 5/9 and 5/11, and if you don’t add a vase.

Skechers Shoes Under $35

Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the winter. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.

Extra 40% off sale items with code 40EXTRA

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code 40EXTRA. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Two pairs of select Sperry’s, $99 with code TWOFORYOU

If you’re already thinking about how you’ll be spending your summer, Sperry is here to help add a little fuel to the fire. Use the code TWOFORYOU at checkout and get two pairs of Sperry shoes for $99. A bunch of styles are included in the deal, for both men and women. So kick back, relax, and enjoy thoughts of walking on docks in the summertime.

Buy one, get one for $10 on Aerie Collection items

Aerie may be known for their 10-for-whatever underwear deals and their no-Photoshop promise, but their other items are just as good. Right now, buy any Aerie Collection item and get another for just $10. This includes their super-comfy bralettes and simple swimsuits. I just bought a bikini top and bottom and they’re both my new favorite bathing suit pieces.

Sam Edelman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Sam Edelman heels, sandals, boots and sneakers to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.

OXA Canvas Laptop Backpack, $14 with code J5J3E62C

This $14 OXA canvas backpack will protect your laptop, but won’t make you look like a large child. With nine pockets, including an inner laptop compartment, it’ll make your commute that much easier.

Home Goods

Bodum Pavina 12 oz. 2-Pack, $16 | Bodum Pavina 15 oz. 2-Pack, $20

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce tumblers for $16 right now, or a pair of 15 oz. models for $20, both of which are about as low as they get these days. Cheers to that!

Ghost Recon Wildlands, $35

Ghost Recon Wildlands is only about a month old, but Amazon’s already knocked it down to $35, today only as part of a Gold Box deal.

Ecobee3, $186

With rumors running rampant about the Ecobee4 smart thermostat, the Ecobee3 is starting to see its most significant discounts ever. It was already marked down from $250 to $200 for the month of April, but now Amazon’s increased the discount to $186.

TECH

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $25 | TP-Link Smart Plug, $18. Discount shown at checkout

Yesterday, we shared that Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Switch was on sale for $30, but TP-Link has blown that deal out of the water with a pair of discounts.

You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

BÖHM Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, $68-$88

We see a ton of deals on affordable Bluetooth earbuds, but if you’ve been waiting for a solid discount on noise-cancelling on-ears before you cut the cord, you’re in luck today.

Amazon’s marked down a few different BÖHM Bluetooth headphones to $68-$88 today as part of a Gold Box deal. The on-ears are $20 cheaper than the over-ears, but both include active noise cancelling, which is basically unheard of at this price, especially on wireless headphones. One color has already sold out, so I wouldn’t wait.

Seagate Expansion 2TB, $70 | Seagate Backup Plus 6TB, $140 | Seagate Backup Plus 8TB, $180

No matter how much space you need for photos, movies, or video games, there’s an external drive on sale for you today. Just note that the two larger drives will work with the Xbox One, but not the PS4; apparently the built-in USB hub confuses the console.

