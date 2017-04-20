The Kooples at Nordstrom Rack, The Body Shop’s 4/20 discounts, 15% off at Journelle, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

42.% off your entire purse | 4-for-$20 Hemp products

Reach a higher plane of thought when it comes to skincare with The Body Shop’s two deals for 4/20. Not only will you get 42.0% off your entire purchase, you’ll also get a cheeky 4-for-$20 discount on hemp products. Is it a little on the nose? Definitely. Is it too corny to take part in? Heck no.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the discounts will show up when you add your items to your cart; there’s no promo code needed. The Body Shop is making it as simple as possible for those that are (ahem) celebrating.

15% off for VIB Rouge members with code ROUGESPRING | 15% off for VIB Rouge members with code VIBSPRING

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. VIB Rouge and VIB members at Sephora get 15% off all their purchases with the code ROUGESPRING and VIBSPRING (respectively). Beauty Insiders pick up 10% off with the code BISPRING. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Here are a few things to think about when you’re adding items to your cart:


THE BIG SALEs

20% off all shoes

Urban Outfitters is ready for you to toss those boots to the back of your closet. With 20% off all shoes, you can pick up practically any type of footwear at a discount. From sandals and heels, to sneakers and flats. It’s basically a footwear free-for-all, especially because this 20% includes sale shoes as well.

The Kooples sale at Nordstrom Rack

The Kooples is a silly name for an impressively versatile clothing company. It runs the gamut of workwear staples to out-there high-end style. And with Nordstrom Rack’s sale right now, you can pick up something from The Kooples for a lot less than you’d normally spend.

15% off bridal collection

Journelle should already be on your radar, but if it isn’t, an 15% off their curated “bridal collection”when you use the code WEARWHITE should help. Even if you aren’t getting married, there are some incredibly pretty underthings for you in this sale (plus some enticing Tocca candles). Sizes go all the way up to a J cup for select bras, so get to shopping.

Extra 30% off sale items

Club Monaco is one of those stores that you frequently stare at but never purchase from. With an additional 30% off sale items, no code needed, Club Monaco is about to sing you a siren song. Buy this peacoat or that cocktail dress. It’s an extra 30% off. Just go for it.

30% off select Mother’s Day bouquets with code MOM30

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save 30% on select Mother’s Day blooms (without the vase), and forget about the whole ordering flowers last minutes thing. Use the code MOM30 at checkout to save.

FYI: The promo code only works if you’re a first time buyer (You can either make a new account or just don’t log in at all and use a different email at checkout), you set your delivery date between 5/9 and 5/11, and if you don’t add a vase.

Extra 40% off sale items with code 40EXTRA

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code 40EXTRA. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Two pairs of select Sperry’s, $99 with code TWOFORYOU

If you’re already thinking about how you’ll be spending your summer, Sperry is here to help add a little fuel to the fire. Use the code TWOFORYOU at checkout and get two pairs of Sperry shoes for $99. A bunch of styles are included in the deal, for both men and women. So kick back, relax, and enjoy thoughts of walking on docks in the summertime.

Home Goods

20% off everything with code VERNALVALUE.

If your spring cleaning doesn’t involve revamping your home goods, what are you even doing? Add some awesome pop art to your walls with Pop Char Lab’s 20% off sitewide sale. Get everything from the Connected Characters of Seinfeld to every single bird in North America. Enter the code VERNALVALUE at checkout to see your discount.

Add even more pop art to your life with some housewares, like pint glasses, tote bags, and more at a discount. Not only are they already marked down 20-50% off, the sitewide 20% off works on them as well.

Extra 15% off sale furniture with code SPRING

Redo your home for a lot less than you’d think while Target is marking down furniture up to 20%, plus an extra 15% off with the code SPRING. Everything from living room accent chairs to a new headboard is discounted, which means you can replace those IKEA pieces with something at least a little sturdier.

DEWALT 20V Max XR Lithium Ion Combo Kit, $179

Today only, Amazon’s offering the best price ever on a near-perfectly reviewed DEWALT lithium-ion combo kit as part of a Gold Box deal.

$179 gets you a brushless impact driver, a drill/driver, a tool bag, and a pair of rechargeable batteries. That’s still not exactly cheap, but it’s $80 less than usual, and over $20 less than a Gold Box deal Amazon ran on it last year. But just remember that this deal is only available today, or until sold out, so don’t get screwed.

Futurama: The Complete Series, $48

Unfortunately, it isn’t a Blu-ray, but the complete Futurama box set has never been this cheap before. It’s a Gold Box deal though, so grab it quick before it sells out.

Aukey Foldable Desk Lamp, $20 with code AUKLAMP5

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in the world of desk lamps, Aukey’s discounting one that folds up to fit in your pocket, and includes a battery to run for a few hours untethered from the wall. Just look at how many different ways you can set it up!

iRobot Roomba 880, $425 | Roomba 650, $289

The Roomba 880 is a seriously powerful robotic vacuum, and a particularly great choice if you have pets, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $175 off today, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

If $425's’s more than you want to spend, the entry-level Roomba 650 is also down to $289 on Amazon, which is as low as it’s gotten outside of the holiday shopping season, when it dropped to $275.

Cedar Raised Garden Kit, $69

I would have posted this raised garden kit earlier, but I was too busy jumping around the house with excitement about the confluence of its price and the day’s date.

20-Pack Pant Hangers, $16 with code G5LGSB5O

I’m not sure I even own 20 pairs of pants, but it never hurts to plan for the future.

TECH

Anker SoundCore nano, $19 with code KINANK66. Silver, gray, and pink only.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.

With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but its aluminum construction looks fantastic, you can tie it to the outside of a bag, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

Etekcity Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter with SPDIF Support, $30 with code 65ML8Y3V

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but Etekcity’s new model raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.

The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code 65ML8Y3V at checkout to save a few bucks.

iClever USB 3.0 CD/DVD-RW Drive, $21 with code ICDVD008

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $21, no extra power cable required.

3-Pack USB-C Adapters, $6 with code iXCC5990

It’s going to be a few years until all of our gadgets use USB-C exclusively, so in the meantime, you should probably pick up a few cable adapters. $6 today gets you a pair of microUSB to USB-C adapters, plus one USB 3.0 adapter.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Futurama, DEWALT Tools, Tiny Anker Speaker, and More
Upgrade Your Tool Collection With This Deeply Discounted DEWALT Combo Kit
Save a Few Bucks On Anker's Tiniest Bluetooth Speaker