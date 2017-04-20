The Kooples at Nordstrom Rack, The Body Shop’s 4/20 discounts, 15% off at Journelle, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: The Body Shop, Journelle, Urban Outfitters, The Kooples, and More
The Kooples at Nordstrom Rack, The Body Shop’s 4/20 discounts, 15% off at Journelle, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.