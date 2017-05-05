Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Beauty steals

Epilators always look like archaic contraptions, when in fact, they are much more advanced than your standard razor. This $71 Braun kit comes with a bunch of extras including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand, plus a facial brush.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up nine samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.



This one includes:

Or if you were eyeing April’s box, but never pulled the trigger, you can still pick it up for $7. This one has samples from Sally Hansen, La Roche Posay, Dr. Teal’s and more.

Custom Tarte Cosmetics beauty kit, $53 with code 5HBNJ9L9VQ

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Today only, they’re letting you create your own 7-piece custom beauty kit for only $53 when you enter the code 5HBNJ9L9VQ at checkout. That’s six full-size products, none of that dinky travel-sized shit (which does have its time and place, but not right now), all inside a Tarte makeup bag. What’s not to love?

THE BIG SALEs

Teva sandals have been around forever. I bet you probably had a pair in the ‘90s that you swore you hated but kind of miss. Well, if you miss that feeling, head over to Amazon and snatch up a pair for just $25.

20% off with code FNF2017

Journelle should already be on your radar, and if it isn’t, 20% off when you use the code FNF2017 should help. Good bras (read: bras that are supportive, comfortable, and attractive) are rarely under $50. But with the sale going on, you end up with brands like Dita Von Teese, L’Agent, Stella McCartney and more for prices that rival VS, but are much, much better. Plus, unlike the Victoria’s Secret trips of yonder years, if your boobs are bigger than a DD cup, you’ll actually find something.



Mother’s day is next weekend and if you haven’t gotten anything yet, maybe hit up Amazon’s one-day sale on jewelry. Alex and Ani, Kate Spade, Fossil, Kendra Scott, and more brands have been marked down. These prices disappear at the end of the day, so don’t be stuck scrambling for gift ideas.



Free People sale at Nordstrom Rack

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with five pages of apparel, two pages of intimates, and a page of shoes, this sale is worth digging around in.

Home Goods

Yesterday may have been May the Fourth, but the Star Wars deals seem to be like Sandpeople, walking single file to hide their numbers. Amazon has a ton of Star Wars toys and board games marked down, and you don’t need to be Force-sensitive to see that these prices aren’t ones to pass up.

If you can’t afford to outfit your entire kitchen with All-Clad gear, this 3-quart Cooks Standard saucepan uses the same Tri-ply technology of 18/10 stainless steel surrounding an aluminum core, and it can be yours for just $30, its lowest price of the year.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can save on a couple of different combo packs today

$60 will get you four Tile Mates (great for key rings), or you can pay $10 more for two Mates and two Tile Slims, which are ideal for wallets and phone cases. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

I dare say, even a footman could afford to buy the complete Downton Abbey Blu-ray for $60. Cheerio!

BEDDI combines all the best parts of alarm clocks, phone chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and wake-up lights into the ultimate bedside companion, and you can pick one up for an all-time low $87 today.

