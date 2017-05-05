Teva sandals from Amazon, Journelle’s Friends and Family Sale, Star Wars toys and board games, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Braun Silk-épil Wet and Dry Cordless Electric Hair Removal Epilator, $71

Epilators always look like archaic contraptions, when in fact, they are much more advanced than your standard razor. This $71 Braun kit comes with a bunch of extras including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand, plus a facial brush.

Target Beauty Box, $10

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up nine samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.

This one includes:

Or if you were eyeing April’s box, but never pulled the trigger, you can still pick it up for $7. This one has samples from Sally Hansen, La Roche Posay, Dr. Teal’s and more.

Custom Tarte Cosmetics beauty kit, $53 with code 5HBNJ9L9VQ

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Today only, they’re letting you create your own 7-piece custom beauty kit for only $53 when you enter the code 5HBNJ9L9VQ at checkout. That’s six full-size products, none of that dinky travel-sized shit (which does have its time and place, but not right now), all inside a Tarte makeup bag. What’s not to love?

THE BIG SALEs

Teva Universal Mush Sandals, $25

Teva sandals have been around forever. I bet you probably had a pair in the ‘90s that you swore you hated but kind of miss. Well, if you miss that feeling, head over to Amazon and snatch up a pair for just $25.

20% off with code FNF2017

Journelle should already be on your radar, and if it isn’t, 20% off when you use the code FNF2017 should help. Good bras (read: bras that are supportive, comfortable, and attractive) are rarely under $50. But with the sale going on, you end up with brands like Dita Von Teese, L’Agent, Stella McCartney and more for prices that rival VS, but are much, much better. Plus, unlike the Victoria’s Secret trips of yonder years, if your boobs are bigger than a DD cup, you’ll actually find something.

Up to 40% Off Alex and Ani, Kendra Scott, and More

Mother’s day is next weekend and if you haven’t gotten anything yet, maybe hit up Amazon’s one-day sale on jewelry. Alex and Ani, Kate Spade, Fossil, Kendra Scott, and more brands have been marked down. These prices disappear at the end of the day, so don’t be stuck scrambling for gift ideas.

Free People sale at Nordstrom Rack

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with five pages of apparel, two pages of intimates, and a page of shoes, this sale is worth digging around in.

Home Goods

Star Wars Toys and Board Games

Yesterday may have been May the Fourth, but the Star Wars deals seem to be like Sandpeople, walking single file to hide their numbers. Amazon has a ton of Star Wars toys and board games marked down, and you don’t need to be Force-sensitive to see that these prices aren’t ones to pass up.

Cooks Standard Tri-Ply 3-Quart Saucepan, $30

If you can’t afford to outfit your entire kitchen with All-Clad gear, this 3-quart Cooks Standard saucepan uses the same Tri-ply technology of 18/10 stainless steel surrounding an aluminum core, and it can be yours for just $30, its lowest price of the year.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can save on a couple of different combo packs today

$60 will get you four Tile Mates (great for key rings), or you can pay $10 more for two Mates and two Tile Slims, which are ideal for wallets and phone cases. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Downton Abbey: The Complete Collection, $60

I dare say, even a footman could afford to buy the complete Downton Abbey Blu-ray for $60. Cheerio!

BEDDI combines all the best parts of alarm clocks, phone chargers, Bluetooth speakers, and wake-up lights into the ultimate bedside companion, and you can pick one up for an all-time low $87 today.

Shane tried this out, and came away impressed.

BEDDI starts to get interesting with its mood lights and wake-up light, the latter of which can be paired with Spotify integration... or the radio. BEDDI also integrates with Hue, Nest, and even Uber using a set of three programmable smart buttons. You’re not going to be getting fine-tuned adjustments here, but you’ll be able to turn on the air conditioning or call yourself a car from bed, without picking up your phone. The built-in wake-up light also isn’t going to compare to the colored sunrise simulation of the high-end Philips model, but then again the interface on the Philips is pretty terrible.

If all that wasn’t enough, how about weather and traffic reports and built-in white noise generation?

Tokaido, $21

Tokaido always seems to be included whenever Amazon runs a wide-ranging board game sale, but today, it’s on sale all by its lonesome.

From Board Game Geek:

In Tokaido, each player is a traveler crossing the “East sea road”, one of the most magnificent roads of Japan. While traveling, you will meet people, taste fine meals, collect beautiful items, discover great panoramas, and visit temples and wild places but at the end of the day, when everyone has arrived at the end of the road you’ll have to be the most initiated traveler – which means that you’ll have to be the one who discovered the most interesting and varied things.

Zestkit Wine Aerator, $8

Most of us know that mixing some air into red wine can unlock more of its flavor and aroma, and this discounted aerator makes the whole process as easy as pouring a glass. It won’t mix in as much oxygen as a blender, but on the other hand, it’s something that a sane person might use.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code NPO7604K

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code NPO7604K, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

TECH

Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit, $15 with code VLWJ5G55

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this $15 model from Aukey. It even comes with two extra USB ports to keep your phones charged. Just note that your car will need an AUX input for this to work.

Twelve South HiRise, $17

Twelve South’s HiRise is one of the most beautiful ways to prop up and charge your iPhone, iPad Mini, or Apple TV remote, and you can pick one up from B&H for just $17 today, with no tax outside of New York and New Jersey. Just note that it’s designed specifically for the official Apple Lightning cable, so you’ll need to find a spare.

