Beauty steals

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can pick up nine samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $10.



This one includes:

Or if you were eyeing April’s box, but never pulled the trigger, you can still pick it up for $7. This one has samples from Sally Hansen, La Roche Posay, Dr. Teal’s and more.

Custom Tarte Cosmetics beauty kit, $53 with code 5HBNJ9L9VQ

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Today only, they’re letting you create your own 7-piece custom beauty kit for only $53 when you enter the code 5HBNJ9L9VQ at checkout. That’s six full-size products, none of that dinky travel-sized shit (which does have its time and place, but not right now), all inside a Tarte makeup bag. What’s not to love?

Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $12 with 20% off coupon

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you use to put stuff on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $12, an all-time low, when you clip the 20% off coupon.

THE BIG SALEs

Free People sale at Nordstrom Rack

Free People has finally grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, though this sale at Nordstrom Rack still has some of that lingering like the smell of patchouli. But with five pages of apparel, two pages of intimates, and a page of shoes, this sale is worth digging around in.



Never tell me the odds that Amazon would host an incredible sale on signed Star Wars memorabilia to celebrate May the Fourth. Everything from a Kenny Baker/R2D2 photo all the way up to a Dark Horse comics and glossy photos signed by all the big names (Jar Jar Binks, notwithstanding) is there. These prices will set like the two suns of Tatooine at the end of the day, so it’s do or do not, there is no try.

If The Hallway Scene rekindled your Darth Vader love affair, all four volumes of his new comic series are on sale on Kindle today. The first three volumes will only set you back $5 each, while the fourth is marked down to $10. Once you purchase, you’ll be able to read them on basically any device via Comixology.

Vader Down is also on sale, and takes place between Volume 2 and Volume 3.

Reebok Outlet: 25% off everything with code OUTLET25 | Reebok: 25% off everything with code MOMS

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you two sales to choose from. Head over to the Reebok Outlet and take 25% off everything with the code OUTLET25. If nothing there tickles your activewear fancies, Reebok’s main site has 25% off with the code MOMS in celebration of Mother’s Day.



I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, and brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, PUMA, Reebok, Dr. Martens, and more are included.

Home Goods

Our readers love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $26 on Amazon today, well below its usual $35-$50 range. Frankly, I would think it cost more than that just to ship the thing; it weighs in at 12 pounds.

Dr. Meter IR thermometer, $9 with code NMRHYJ39

IR thermometers are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house, but most importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with. For $9, there’s no reason not to own one.

Never has a house been built with a sufficient number of power outlets, but that’s easy to remedy with this 2-pack of AmazonBasics power strips for $9.

TECH

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $12 with code 9P3G328L. It also comes with a detachable USB adapter (with standard US prongs) that can be used as a standalone charger as well.