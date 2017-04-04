Wanna feel old? This week marks the 25th anniversary of Microsoft Windows 3.1, and ThinkGeek is marking down over 150 items for up to 40% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you, so close out that Minesweeper window and get shopping.

If you’ve just started to figure out what to put on your feet now that boots aren’t required 24/7, ModCloth is here to help. All ModCloth shoes are BOGO 50% off, no code required. Just add two pairs to your cart and watch the discount appear. Maybe pick up some rain boots while you’re at it for all those spring showers.

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking up to 50% off a ton of styles, from sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Home Goods

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $67with code KINJA321

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure (there’s also velcro if you want to keep your arms free), the massaging nodes can operate at three speeds in four different modes, and it even heats up.



At $67, it’s not the cheapest product we’ve seen in this category, but that owes to the fact that it includes a two hour battery pack (in addition to wall and car chargers), so you can relieve stress in your backyard, on a plane, or anywhere else without a convenient power outlet.

25' Globe String Light Strand, $14 with code VSYT2XHZ

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $13 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.



Vansky Transparent HDTV Antenna, $18 with code VQFDJTO2

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but this one from Vansky has one key advantage that others lack: It’s almost entirely transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window.



Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.