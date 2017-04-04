Target’s two April Beauty Boxes, a sitewide discount at Need Supply, markdowns from H&M on dressy styles, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

20% off everything, plus free shipping

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 20% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 20% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.

Target April Natural Beauty Box | Target April Beauty Box

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose between the April Beauty Box and the April Naturals Beauty Box (which includes green brands and all-natual ingredients), just $7 for seven samples each.

Tarte Cosmetics Friends and Family 30% off Sale

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, celebrate Tarte’s Friends and Family Festival with a 30% off your entire order. Grab their Tarteist Lip Paint or Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (in any shade you want) for 30% off with the code FESTIVAL, before they’re gone.

Tarte also makes one of your favorite concealers, Shape Tape, but it’s unfortunately not part of the sale.

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 50% off well-dressed styles

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 50% off select dressed up styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

20% off everything with code FAMANDFREN

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code FAMANDFREN at checkout.

BOGO sunglasses at EyeBuyDirect with code SUNGBOGO

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shade by using the code SUNBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.

Up to 40% off select items

Wanna feel old? This week marks the 25th anniversary of Microsoft Windows 3.1, and ThinkGeek is marking down over 150 items for up to 40% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you, so close out that Minesweeper window and get shopping.

BOGO 50% off all shoes

If you’ve just started to figure out what to put on your feet now that boots aren’t required 24/7, ModCloth is here to help. All ModCloth shoes are BOGO 50% off, no code required. Just add two pairs to your cart and watch the discount appear. Maybe pick up some rain boots while you’re at it for all those spring showers.

Up to 50% off a ton of styles

Spring is finally here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking up to 50% off a ton of styles, from sandals to skirts, and everything in between to help get you ready for the new season. Give your arms, legs, and toes a little breathing room.

Home Goods

Naipo Neck and Shoulder Massager, $67with code KINJA321

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but in fact, it’s quite the opposite. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure (there’s also velcro if you want to keep your arms free), the massaging nodes can operate at three speeds in four different modes, and it even heats up.

At $67, it’s not the cheapest product we’ve seen in this category, but that owes to the fact that it includes a two hour battery pack (in addition to wall and car chargers), so you can relieve stress in your backyard, on a plane, or anywhere else without a convenient power outlet.

25' Globe String Light Strand, $14 with code VSYT2XHZ

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $13 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

Vansky Transparent HDTV Antenna, $18 with code VQFDJTO2

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but this one from Vansky has one key advantage that others lack: It’s almost entirely transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.

Even if your personal Miyazaki collection is comprehensive, I bet you have some friends and family members who would appreciate his films. Several of his best are down to $13 on Blu-ray on Amazon right now, which is just about as cheap as they ever get.

Philips HF3500 Wake-Up Light, $50

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a huge price drop.

The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $50, almost $20 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen in months. While there are higher end models with color-shifting light and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

TEch

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones With Apple W1 Chip, $145

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip, making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods. They’re still only a few months old, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off every available color.

Joy-Con, $68

Nintendo can’t make enough Nintendo Switch consoles, but Joy-Con don’t seem to be an issue. You can already pick up an extra set for $68, or $12 less than retail.

Amazon Unlocked Phone Sale

If your phone’s on its last legs, or if it’s perfectly fine, and you just want something new (more likely), Amazon’s running a limited time promotion on a number of unlocked Android phones.

The highlights here are the Sony Xperia XA line, LeEco’s Le Pro 3, and the Asus Zenfone Zoom, all of which are $60-$70 less than usual - and they were already pretty affordable to begin with. Head over here to find all of the deals, and dial up your favorite before these prices return to normal on Thursday.

