Clarins’ Friends & Family sale, sitewide discounts from Starbucks, free shipping at Uniqlo, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this 40% off sitewide sale, plus free shipping, should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

Clarins may seem like your mother’s makeup brand, but most of their skin care are hard-hitting bottles of miracle juice. Right now, take 25% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale, no code necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I just recently added the Mission Perfection Serum back into my nightly routine after a year hiatus and I’m kicking myself for leaving it sitting on my shelf untouched for so long. And the Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate isn’t a best-seller for nothin.

20% off everything with code TRUELOVES

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect you too. Celebrate Galentine’s Day by using the code TRUELOVES and getting 20% off everything (except for new collections and sale items), so don’t be shy. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can.



Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $15 with 15% off coupon

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you literally use to put shit on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $15 when you clip the 15% off coupon.



THE BIG SALES

Free shipping, today only

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new spring styles, they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day by going to an overcrowded store for new clothes. Instead, order stuff online and don’t pay for the convenience of not leaving your bed.

30% off your entire order with code XOXOFO

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, grab 30% off your entire order when you use the code XOXOFO.



Advertisement

Sponsored

If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great.

Galentine’s Day, the friendship tradition created by a fictional character and forced into our cold, hard hearts, was yesterday. But if you’re pounding back some Snake Juice today, or just need an excuse to buy yourself something on a day created by Hallmark, Amazon’s your new best friend. Tons of jewelry, in a bunch of styles, is marked down to as low as $9. But it is a one-day deal, because not all that glitters is gold.



Here are a few really cool styles, but head to Amazon to see all four pages of jewelry.

Stock up on all the footwear you could need from Moosejaw during their Footwear Clearance sale. Take up to 50% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or climbing from brands like Keen, Sorel, Merrell and more. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

$10 off orders of $100+ with code 10VALENTINE | $15 off orders of $150+ with code 15LOVE150 | t$25 orders of $125+ with code 25OFF125NOW

Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line. Not only are they taking 20% off select styles, use the code 10VALENTINE to take $10 off orders of $100+ or the code 25OFF125NOW to get $25 orders of $125.

Joie is one of those brands that makes perfectly simple, easy-to-wear staple clothing, if only they were a lot cheaper. Well, with Nordstorm Rack’s sale happening right now, they’re up to 70% off, knocking prices down to much easier-to-swallow prices.



It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. If you missed out on the discount earlier this week, Aerie is giving you 10 undies for $35, no code needed.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bras are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

Home Goods

We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping.



Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

0% off entire online order with code COFFEELOVE

Roses are red, coffee is not, I like my Starbucks both iced and hot. That was a terrible poem, but what’s not terrible today is that Starbucks is taking 30% off your entire purchase from their site with the code COFFEELOVE. Because coffee would never forget that today is Valentine’s day.

How timely! Amazon’s running a one-day promotion on love and suspense-themed Kindle books, with nearly two dozen titles on sale for $3 or less. A few of the most popular options are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

$2 Lethal Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

The greatest romance novel of them all isn’t included in this sale, but it’s free to download!

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $18 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life.

APC 11-Outlet Surge Protector, $25 after $5 coupon

Featuring an eight foot power cord, 11 AC outlets, and two USB ports, this APC surge protector is exactly what you need behind your home theater or office desk. Its current $30 list price would be a match for an all-time low on its own, but the $5 clippable coupon on the page makes this deal even sweeter.

<Whispers> There’s nothing magical about YETI products.



Vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumblers are fantastic, don’t get me wrong. They really can keep ice frozen all day long, and they look really cool while doing it. But they’re all basically the exact same thing, so don’t overpay for a brand name.

While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up a dozen stainless steel drinking straws for just $10.

These discounted smart thermostats don’t include color touchscreens or unique control mechanisms like those from Nest or Ecobee, but they both let you control them from an app, and the $99 model even works with Alexa.



Advertisement

Advertisement

TEch

2-pack 10' Lightning cables, $15 with code J5WSFAHZ

Extra long charging cables let you juice up your phone while you lounge with it on the couch, and you can pick up two 10' Lightning cables for just $15 today with code J5WSFAHZ.

Jackery Thunder 10050mAh, $21 with code JTHUNDER | Jackery Thunder 20,100mAh, $30 with code RTHUNDER

Jackery’s Thunder battery packs include Quick Charge 3.0, and both the 10,050mAh and 20,100mAh varieties are marked down to some of their lowest prices today. Just pick your favorite size, and be sure to use the appropriate promo code at checkout.

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, here’s an entry level model for $28 from Monoprice, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any mechanical keyboard.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Reds, which are linear and easy to press, making them popular for both gaming and work.