Extra discounts from Sperry, cheap beauty sponges, $3 travel-sized body products from Bath & Body Works, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

Eastrin 6 Pieces Beauty Sponge Blender, $15

Beauty Blenders are basically the new makeup brushes, but at $20 a pop, a little expensive. This pack of six from Amazon is $5 less than Beauty Blender, so you can feel a little better about how you’re slapping makeup onto your face.

25% off everything with code FFSPRING

Perricone MD took the idea of “no makeup makeup” and ran with it. Their line of cosmetics like No Lipstick Lipstick and No Blush Blush have been at the top of lists across the Internet and their skincare is top tier. So, if you want to get in on this trend, use the code FFSPRING and get 25% off everything.

$3 Travel Size Body Care at Bath & Body Works

Can you ever have too many travel size products? I don’t think so, and Bath & Body Works doesn’t either. Today only, stock up on products for your next trip for $3 each. Get your favorite scents in a more travel-friendly size.

15% off $45 purchases with code FLASH

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Laura Geller New York Baked Blush-n-Brighten, Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, and IT Cosmetics Naturally Pretty Vol 1 Eyeshadow Palette.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 30% off sale styles with code DEEPDIVE

Sperry is marking down all their sale styles an extra 30% off when you use the code DEEPDIVE. Tons of their classic boat shoes and loafers are marked down, with some rain and snow boots hanging around too. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

Up to 40% Off Merrell Shoes

Stock up on all the footwear you could need to get outside for spring from Amazon’s one-day Merrell shoe sale. Take up to 40% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or trekking from one of the most popular outdoor brands. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

Up to 25% off select styles

What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Extra 25% off sale styles

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Spend $75 on clothing, shoes and accessories, you’ll immediately save $15

Every time I’m at Target, I have to basically put blinders on when I walk by the clothing section. And right now, it’s going to be even harder, because when you spend $75, you’ll immediately save $15. Plus, with their new collab with Bauble Bar, you could probably rack up $75 just in awesome statement jewelry pretty easily.

AG Jeans at Nordstorm Rack

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.

Home Goods

Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator, $8

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This vacuum-insulated Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.

Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.

Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now, within a dollar of an all-time low. Cheers!

LG 65" OLED 4K TV, $2479

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this 65" OLED LG TV is down to $2497 today, an all-time low, plus no sales tax for most buyers.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it. For context, this set usually sells for around $3000 around the web, and its prevailing Black Friday price was $2800.

2-Pack OxyLED T-02 Motion Light, $15 with code 2POXYT02

OxyLED’s OxySense motion-sensing closet light is one of the best-selling products in Kinja Deals history, and it’s easy to see why. You can stick it anywhere, it turns itself on and off, and it’s super cheap. Today, add two individual lights your cart (not the 2-pack available on the page), and get both for $15 with promo code 2POXYT02.

Cuisinart Food Processor, $90

Think of all the time you spend chopping onions (not to mention shredding cheese or mincing garlic), and you start to see why a food processor makes a lot of sense. This highly rated Cuisinart has never been cheaper, so get chopping.

MIU COLOR 18oz Glass Water Bottle 6-pack, $26 with code MC06PACK

These MIU COLOR glass bottles will make any drink look ten times more expensive. Grab a 6-pack for only $26 when you use the code MC06PACK at checkout. Fool people into thinking you’re drinking a protein shake when it’s really a Shake Shack shake poured out of its paper cup. Or actually put healthy stuff in it, I guess.

Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat, $199

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by including a wireless remote sensor that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.

This thing almost always sells for around $250, but Amazon just dropped that to $199, matching Black Friday.

30% off bedding, pillows, and tapestries

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 30% off select bedding, pillows, and tapestries and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

TEch

Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.

To get the deal, just add three Dots to your cart, and use promo code DOT3PACK at checkout. The $130 you’ll spend is, somewhat incredibly, $50 less than a single full-sized Amazon Echo. The Dots’ speakers obviously aren’t as good, but you can plug them in or pair them over Bluetooth to any other speaker you have lying around, which makes them perfect little omnipotent, voice-activated Music streamers.

Corsair Scimitar RGB, $50 | Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime, $25

You can take your gaming to the next level with a pair of popular mice marked down to all-time low prices on Amazon.

The Logitech G302 features six programmable buttons and on-the-fly DPI switching up to 4000 DPI, which is a solid feature set for just $25. For $50 though, you can step up to the Corsair Scimitar RGB, which packs in a 12,000 DPI sensor, dynamic backlighting, and a 12-button side panel for MMOs which you can actually slide up and down the mouse for maximum comfort.

Nintendo Switch GlassGuard Screen Protector 2-Pack, $8 with code SWITCHGO | Anker PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH88 | Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-C Cable, $10 with code SWITCH11

I’ve heard vague rumors of the existence of a new game console out there, which means it’s time for accessory makers to cash in. Check out the links and promo codes below for Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cables to keep your Switch charged, plus a screen protector to keep it pristine.

20% off Switch Dock covers with promo code ACTIVE20

The Nintendo Switch Dock has an unfortunate habit of scratching the Switch screen, because Nintendo is unrivaled in its ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Luckily, there’s an easy fix that also gives your Switch a little personality.

If you want to keep your screen looking pristine, this Etsy shop sells a number of well-designed covers, which both soften Dock’s abrasive edges, and make it look much more festive sitting on your TV stand. They’re already affordable at $13 each, but for a limited time, use promo code ACTIVE20 to save 20% on the design of your choice.

