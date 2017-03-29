Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Beauty Blenders are basically the new makeup brushes, but at $20 a pop, a little expensive. This pack of six from Amazon is $5 less than Beauty Blender, so you can feel a little better about how you’re slapping makeup onto your face.



25% off everything with code FFSPRING

Perricone MD took the idea of “no makeup makeup” and ran with it. Their line of cosmetics like No Lipstick Lipstick and No Blush Blush have been at the top of lists across the Internet and their skincare is top tier. So, if you want to get in on this trend, use the code FFSPRING and get 25% off everything.

Can you ever have too many travel size products? I don’t think so, and Bath & Body Works doesn’t either. Today only, stock up on products for your next trip for $3 each. Get your favorite scents in a more travel-friendly size.

15% off $45 purchases with code FLASH

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code FLASH and take 15% off any purchase of $45 or more, making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Laura Geller New York Baked Blush-n-Brighten, Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, and IT Cosmetics Naturally Pretty Vol 1 Eyeshadow Palette.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 30% off sale styles with code DEEPDIVE

Sperry is marking down all their sale styles an extra 30% off when you use the code DEEPDIVE. Tons of their classic boat shoes and loafers are marked down, with some rain and snow boots hanging around too. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

Stock up on all the footwear you could need to get outside for spring from Amazon’s one-day Merrell shoe sale. Take up to 40% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or trekking from one of the most popular outdoor brands. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 80% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



What better way to get ready for the better weather than with up to 25% off select Under Armour styles? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With an extra 25% off sale styles, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Or you could end up doing what I did and get lost in the world of redecorating your place when you see all the marked down home goods.

Every time I’m at Target, I have to basically put blinders on when I walk by the clothing section. And right now, it’s going to be even harder, because when you spend $75, you’ll immediately save $15. Plus, with their new collab with Bauble Bar, you could probably rack up $75 just in awesome statement jewelry pretty easily.

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.

Home Goods

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This vacuum-insulated Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation and thick walls to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you can use it all year round.

Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $8 right now, within a dollar of an all-time low. Cheers!

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors, and who doesn’t, this 65" OLED LG TV is down to $2497 today, an all-time low, plus no sales tax for most buyers.