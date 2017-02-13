Amazon’s one-day Skechers sale, extra discounts from Finish Line, a Galentine’s Day sale at Too Faced Cosmetics, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

20% off everything with code TRUELOVES

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect you too. Celebrate Galentine’s Day by using the code TRUELOVES and getting 20% off everything (except for new collections and sale items), so don’t be shy. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can.



Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $15 with 15% off coupon

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you literally use to put shit on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $15 when you clip the 15% off coupon.



THE BIG SALES

Let your feet breathe a little and escape from the boots you’ve been wearing for the past three months. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Skechers, which means you can pick up basically any style of sneaker or casual slip-on that you’d ever need, for both men and women. It’s a really good excuse to take your shoes off, if you ask me.



Here are a few styles to check out, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.

Stock up on all the footwear you could need from Moosejaw during their Footwear Clearance sale. Take up to 50% off shoes for many different occasions, like hiking, running, or climbing from brands like Keen, Sorel, Merrell and more. You’ll probably need to think of more excuses to leave work and get the heck outside.

$10 off orders of $100+ with code 10VALENTINE | $15 off orders of $150+ with code 15LOVE150 | t$25 orders of $125+ with code 25OFF125NOW

Get anything you need to work out, or just look like you work out, from Finish Line. Not only are they taking 20% off select styles, use the code 10VALENTINE to take $10 off orders of $100+ or the code 25OFF125NOW to get $25 orders of $125.

Joie is one of those brands that makes perfectly simple, easy-to-wear staple clothing, if only they were a lot cheaper. Well, with Nordstorm Rack’s sale happening right now, they’re up to 70% off, knocking prices down to much easier-to-swallow prices.



It’s not spring, but it should be about time to do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. If you missed out on the discount earlier this week, Aerie is giving you 10 undies for $35, no code needed.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, bralettes are $15, bras are $25, and more stuff is marked down. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 30% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for a third of what you’d normally pay. Plus, this sale lasts until Monday, so you have some time to decide.

Home Goods

Refurb Dyson Ball, $200

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability.

80-pack chalkboard labels with two markers, $8 with code YHO48KEA

These pretentious-but-handy chalkboard labels have been a hit among our readers, and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on them. $8 gets you 80 labels in multiple shapes, plus a pair of erasable liquid chalk markers to get you started. Typically, you’re on your own when it comes to the markers, so it’s great that this combo includes everything you need to kickstart your twee labeling hobby.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code OUTLETA6

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

Clearblue pregnancy test 3-pack, $5 with Subscribe & Save

It would seem that buying pregnancy tests in advance from Amazon is a lot cheaper, and probably a lot less stressful, than getting them from the store. $5 today gets you three Clearblue tests, which is less than half the usual price.



Note that it’s listed as an Add-On item, but you can still get it shipped for free when you use Subscribe & Save.

Soylent, clip coupon for 35% off

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $17 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in multiple flavors (Coffiest is good!). Clip the coupon to save 35% off your first Subscribe and Save order (you can just cancel after the first delivery if you don’t want more.)

Amazon’s offering a pair of great DEWALT tool deals today to help you with your next home improvement project.



Advertisement

Sponsored

You can choose between a reciprocating or circular saw bundle for $260 in today’s Gold Box. Both sets include two batteries, a charger, and a carrying case, so you can put your new toys to work anywhere (after you’ve assumed the proper safety gear, of course).

The batteries alone usually cost about $300, so if you’re already bought into the DEWALT ecosystem, this is like saving $60, and getting a free saw out of the deal.

TEch

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? That’s about $10 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s listed since Black Friday.

Whether you own a New 3DS or Wii U, have a preorder in for the Switch, or just want a new decoration for your desk, the 8-Bit Link amiibo is one of the best in Nintendo’s lineup. Amazon’s taking $3 off today, so you won’t need to slash any grass or throw any pottery to find the money to buy one.

RAVPower Filehub, $28 with code 8EUI6MTF

Right now, you can save $5 on RAVPower’s Filehub, which is actually two travel-friendly devices in one: A 3,000mAh USB battery pack, and a media streamer that can let you access files on USB flash drives and SD cards wirelessly from your phone or tablet. That’s perfect for, say, watching movies on a plane when your tablet is low on space.

Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $10 by buying it from B&H, with no sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey.

Eton Rugged Rukus solar-powered Bluetooth speaker/powr bank, $31 with code OUTLETA6

If you ever go camping for days at a time, this solar-powered Eton Bluetooth speaker ensures that you’ll never have to be without music. Its water-resistant design is great for the outdoors, and its built-in battery can run for 8 hours without any sunlight, or even charge your gadgets via a USB port.

