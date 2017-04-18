Kat von D launched a pretty well-received collab with Too Faced Cosmetics at the end of last year. It was pretty awesome and right now, Sephora has one of the collab’s kits, The Better Together Cheek & Lip Makeup Bag Set, on sale for just $19. The kit includes two of Kat von D’s best-selling lipcolors and two of Too Faced’s best-selling cheek colors.

Or if you need something more eye-focused, Kat von D’s site has The Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection for 50% off.

Clinique’s Chubby Sticks are a great makeup bag staple, and when they launched their collab with Crayola, it was a match made in beauty nostalgia heaven. Right now, pick up a couple of the Crayola for Clinique Chubby Sticks, plus other select Clinique goodies for 50% off, no code needed.

Shai 6 Handle + 2 Cartridges, $2 with code SHAI6417

You won’t need to head to Duane Reade to pick up razors ever again, because Dorco will sell you their Shai 6 handle, plus 2 blade cartridges, for just $2 shipped with the code SHAI6417. It’s worth a more than a couple eyerolls for “Technology For Her,” but you can’t go wrong with a 6-blade razor and extra cartridge for $2.

THE BIG SALEs

Buy one, get one for $10 on Aerie Collection items

Aerie may be known for their 10-for-whatever underwear deals and their no-Photoshop promise, but their other items are just as good. Right now, buy any Aerie Collection item and get another for just $10. This includes their super-comfy bralettes and simple swimsuits. I just bought a bikini top and bottom and they’re both my new favorite bathing suit pieces.

25% off with code FAMILY

If minimalism is your fashion inspiration, then The Dreslyn is your destination. The high-end retailer is on the pricier side, but they’re giving you 25% off the whole site with the code FAMILY for their Friends & Family sale. This includes sale items (though, not final sale items) and their really awesome home goods section.

Sam Edelman sale at Nordstrom Rack

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Sam Edelman heels, sandals, boots and sneakers to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.

Extra 50% off all clearance items, plus free shipping, with code SUGARRUSH

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code SUGARRUSH and take an extra 50% off all clearance items, plus free shipping, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. Maybe hold off on spring cleaning until after this sale is over.



OXA Canvas Laptop Backpack, $14 with code J5J3E62C

This $14 OXA canvas backpack will protect your laptop, but won’t make you look like a large child. With nine pockets, including an inner laptop compartment, it’ll make your commute that much easier.

40% off with code BASKETCASE

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, get to know them and stock up on simple styles like denim, tees, sweaters, and outerwear. Use the code BASKETCASE and get 40% off your entire order.



If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great. This 40% is sitewide, so newly minted women’s styles are included.

Home Goods

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.

It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $56, complete with everything you need to get started. Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

The following deal takes place between 12 AM PDT, and 11:59 PM PDT:



Today only, you can own every season of 24 (not including this year’s reboot) for just $60, an all-time low. Just note that they’re DVDs, not Blu-rays. Dammit!

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



Our readers have bought thousands of the 35.4" models, but now, you can opt for 80" strips for just a few bucks more. Rather than just stretching them across the top of your TV set, these can wrap all the way around, resulting in a fuller halo of light on the wall behind. You can also cut them to length, if 80" is a little too long.

2-Pack OxyLED T-02 Night Lights, $15 with code KINJAOXY

OxyLED’s uber-popular T-02 motion-sensing night lights come in a lot of different varieties now, but today, you can get two of the originals for $15 with promo code KINJAOXY.

