Stuart Weitzman’s Secret Stock Up Sale, discounted Saucony running shoes, $2 off your favorite eyeliner, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

15% off, plus free shipping, with code AMFREESHIP

If you’re anything like me and are addicted to reading everything you can on skincare, I’m sure you’ve heard the name Paula’s Choice. The simple, easy-to-use brand boils down skincare to its bare essentials, and right now you can get 15% off, plus free shipping, with the code AMFREESHIP.

Basically everything is included in the discount, save for their new Resist Omega+ Complex Serum and any products that have already been marked down (like their Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which I highly recommend).

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $20

Stila’s Stay All Day Eye Liner was easily voted as your favorite liquid eye liner, and right now, you can save $2 on this little powerhouse.

THE BIG SALEs

You’ve probably been running outside for a few weeks now, but if you were looking for an excuse to pick up new running shoes, here it is. Amazon is marking down four styles (two men’s and two women’s) of Saucony running shoes to under $60. But you’d better pick up the pace, because these prices only last for today.

20% off select styles with code SPRING25

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off select spring styles thanks. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code SPRING25 at checkout.

Stuart Weitzman Secret Stock Up Sale

Stuart Wietzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during their Secret Stock Up Sale. Take 30% off their ChicFlat (and ChicFlat2), Bolshoi Flat, Marymid Pump, and Supersonic Flat.

20% off everything with code GIMME20

For the next 48 hours only, ModCloth is giving you 20% off everything, including sale items, with the code GIMME20. Get everything you could need for the weather right now, but also stock up on summer staples at a discount as well. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

Swimline Inflatable Giant Swan, $21

A giant inflatable pool swan might be the silliest deal we’ve ever posted, but hey, it’s never been cheaper. Just don’t end up like Johnny Football.

Home Goods

Inked and Screened “Star Wars Vehicles: Tie Bomber” Print, $19 | Inked and Screened “Star Wars Death Star Infographic” Print, $17

Just in time for May the 4th, you can plan your own aerial assault with these discounted Star Wars screen prints from Inked and Screened. Today only, choose between the blueprints of a TIE Bomber or and infographic of the Death Star, for under $20. Now if only Jyn Erso had known that she could just buy the plans from Amazon.

Eufy String Lights with Remote Control, $11

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its crazy-popular copper string lights back on sale today for one of the best prices we’ve seen lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. Our readers have bought so many of these, that I assume we have the best decorated patios, on average, of any readership on the web. And yeah, I’m calling you out, Apartment Therapy.

Eufy Humos Air 1.0 Humidifier, $36

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with this Eufy (Anker’s home division) humidifier. The Humos Air 1.0 can run 20 hours with its one gallon tank, and can humidify a room with hot or cool mist, depending on the season. $36 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model, and about $6 less than usual.

Refurb Dyson V6 Motorhead, $168 with code PERFECTSTART

Dyson dominated the nominations in our favorite vacuum Co-Op, and you can pick up a refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead from Dyson’s own eBay store for a ridiculously low $168 today with promo code PERFECTSTART. You’d be hard pressed to find any Dyson vacuum for under $200, let alone a battery-powered one, so I’d take advantage of this deal before they’re all cleaned out.

The Office: The Complete Series, $39

I want this complete The Office box set so badly.

If I start watching it, I’ll go all night long.

The show always left me satisfied and smiling.

Just note that it’s a DVD, not a Blu-ray <sarcastic look at the camera>.

Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker, $168

Update: This price has continued to drop, now down to $168! Spend your savings on more meat.

This $195 $168 Char-Broil electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With precise temperature control and a large smoke box, you’ll have complete command over the finished product. Today’s price is an all-time low, which means you’ll have more money leftover to buy meat. Lots and lots of meat.

TECh

Anker SoundCore, $29 with code ANKSPK77

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today, you can pick one up for $29, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

HooToo TripMate Titan, $38 with code A7EKH25E

If you travel with any regularity, the HooToo TripMate Titan may just be your new best friend, because it’s actually three devices in one.

  • Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.
  • 10,400mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.
  • File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from a hard drive or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap thumb drive up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock about $9 off the price of the TripMate with promo code A7EKH25E. We aren’t sure how many they have in stock, or how long the promo code will last, so I’d act fast if you’re interested.

