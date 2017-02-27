Single item discounts at Sally Beauty, Nike’s sale on sale items, BOGO 50% off summer essentials at Target, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

25% off any one item with code 888373

Sally Beauty is sort of the unsung hero of the beauty world. It has an incredibly large selection of hair care products, tools, makeup, and skin care. Right now, use the code 888373 and get 25% off any single item (except gift cards, salon equipment, and Beauty Club memberships). Plus, this discount stacks with their other coupons and deals happening as well.



THE BIG SALES

20% off clearance items with code TAKE20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code TAKE20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

30% off denim, plus free shipping with code 2634.

If you’re looking to stock up on some affordable denim, H&M is knocking off 30% from a lot of their jeans (price as marked), plus throwing in free shipping when you use the code 2634. It’s only going to get warmer, so grab some denim that’ll keep you cool.

BOGO 50% off women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a BOGO 50% off sale on all women’s swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Home Goods

Today only, Amazon’s deeply discounting a selection of insulated Thermos products that will keep your favorite liquids hot or cold for shockingly long periods of time.



For my money, the best deal here is the can insulator for $8, which will keep a 12 ounce can chilly for up to three hours. YETI sells something like this for about $25, and some other companies offer them for around $10, but this is just as good, for far less money. Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

Eufy Lumos A3, $30 with code 6ANK96CA | Eufy Lumos A4, $20 with code KB4PAFSS

Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $20 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).

Both lamps include four different lighting temperatures, which can help you be more productive, and five dimming levels. Confusingly, the A3 model is more expensive than the A4, the main difference being a built-in Anker PowerIQ USB charging port. We don’t know how long it will be until the lights go out on this deal, so note the promo codes below, and lock in your orders.

Wipe the bad taste of Fuller House out of your mouth with the complete original series for $50, spread across a whopping 32 discs.

Refurb Dyson V6 Origin, $200

Get the power, versatility, and customer service of Dyson for $200 today with this Dyson V6 Origin deal, one of your favorite vacuums. It’s a refurb, but you still get all of the original accessories, plus a 6 month warranty.

TEch

Anker, purveyor of your favorite USB battery packs, charging hubs, charging cables, and more, is running another great batch of weekly deals. Check out the products below, and don’t miss the promo codes.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value than this ASUS, back on sale for an all-time low $799. This model’s packing a 15.6" display, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics, and even a whopping 512GB SSD. Plus, it looks like a normal laptop for a normal person, with none of the neon lights and weird aggressive angles that plague so much gaming gear.

Orico 2.5" Hard Drive Enclosure, $8 with code UNZE5TO6

If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, or you just want to build your own external drive from scratch, this $8, 2.5" enclosure is one of the most affordable we’ve ever seen.

Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Headphones, $20 with code 9Z3RK7YU

Mpow’s Swift Bluetooth headphones dominated the early years of Bluetooth earbuds, and the company’s ergonomic Cheetah line looks like a great sequel. If you want to try out a pair, promo code 9Z3RK7YU will knock them down to $20.

Note that this is actually the second generation of Cheetah earbuds; Mpow claims to have improved their water resistance this time around, making them perfect for exercise.

Normally, I’m a proponent of buying a separate router and modem, so that you can upgrade either one without replacing both. But it’s tough to find fault with a $91 device that combines an AC1200 router and a DOCSIS 3.0 modem. That’s an all-time low, and more than $30 less than usual.