Half off styles from the Reebok outlet, free Aerie bikini bottoms when you buy a bikini top, MANGO’s Mid-Season Sale, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner, Clarisonic Mia 2, and Eyeko eyeliners.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $6 with $1 off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $1 off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

FYI: It’s an add-on item, but it’s worth it.

But, if you’re like me and use this stuff on a daily basis, I highly, highly recommend picking up the 3-pack with a $1.50 off coupon. This one is regular Prime shipping (no add-on or Prime Pantry). You can also save a buck more if you use Subscribe & Save.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 50% off Reebok Outlet items with code XY7-TWH-N6G

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks not that it’s finally getting to be nice out, Reebok is giving you 50% off their outlet items. Take half off when you use the code XY7-TWH-N6G, including workout gear and basically any kind of sneaker you could ever need.



Everyone knows activewear that you are actually active in is overpriced. But Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes those prices into the “I can live with that” territory. Grab up to 65% off leggings, yoga pants, tees, and tanks that will take you from the gym to your couch work and back again.

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by giving you a free bottom with any bikini top purchase. Just put a top and bottom in your cart, and you’ll see the discount automatically. Plus, there’s free shipping and returns.



Now is the time to jump on the Mango bandwagon. If you’re sick of how weirdly trendy Zara has gotten, to the point where you can’t even go in there without wanting to strangle someone with an off-the-shoulder blouse, take up to 50% off select styles during their Mid-Season Sale and enjoy shopping again.



Maybe there’s a special birthday coming up, or you want a really good head start on Mother’s Day, or you just want to buy yourself something sparkly. Whatever’s happening, this Swarovski jewelry sale on Amazon probably has a piece of jewelry for it. Rings, pendants, bracelets, and earrings are all marked down, today only.

Today is Kim Stanley Robinson’s, author of the award-winning Mars trilogy, 65th birthday , and ThinkGeek is marking down a bunch of stuff from this galaxy and beyond (and a whole lot of other stuff) for up to 60% off. There is tons of merch from all levels of geekery waiting for you.

Right now, ModCloth is giving you an extra 30% off all sale styles. You’ll see the prices drop when you add everything you could need to your cart. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all it’s worth. Grabbing up to 70% off select sale styles for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down to help you look snazzy for the warmer months. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.

40% off everything with code STAYGREEN40

Frank + Oak is known for their attention to detail with staple basics, but if you’re unfamiliar with the brand, that’s alright. Right now, get to know them and stock up on simple styles during their extended St. Patrick’s Day sale. Use the code STAYGREEN40 and get 40% off everything.

Advertisement

Sponsored

If you listen to any Gimlet Media podcast (Startup, Surprisingly Awesome, Science Vs, etc), you’ve probably heard the Frank + Oak name. Recently they launched their womenswear collection and it’s really, really great.

Home Goods

Esky Solar Hand Crank Radio, $15 with code RZH3GBJQ

You never want to be in a situation where you need a solar and hand crank-powered weather radio with a flashlight and USB port for charging your phone, but when you can get one for $15, you probably should buy it just in case.

Optimum Nutrition and BSN Sample Box, $8 + $8 Credit

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box deal. This time around, $8 gets you 10 protein products from BSN and Optimum Nutrition, plus an $8 credit on your next protein purchase from Amazon. If you were going to buy any of these products anyway, then this is a no-brainer.

Mini Portable Garment Steamer, $14 with code V6D29QGQ

Steaming your clothes might not get them as crisp as ironing, but it does a decent enough job in a fraction of the time, and for $14, why not? This model from TaoTronics is even small enough to toss into a suitcase.

TEch

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

$19 Xbox One Media Remote 2002 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

iClever Folding Keyboard, $24 with code TMTFT97H

iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.

It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code TMTFT97H will knock that down to $24.

USB-C will be the only cable we ever have to use before too long, but until that day comes, you’ll need some adapters to ease the transition.

Bestek 200W International Travel Adapter, $25 with code SK2RMLYO

Just in case you want to flee the country any time soon, this international power adapter includes three AC outlets and four USB ports, plus US, UK, EU, and AU plug adapters. This was one of our readers’ five favorite international adapters, and today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter, $17 with code CCHOF87R

Deals on Bluetooth receivers and Bluetooth transmitters pop up pretty frequently, but this $17 gadget from Mpow can do both. That means you can add Bluetooth streaming to your TV to listen to it with wireless headphones, or turn your old iHome speaker into a Bluetooth streaming target.