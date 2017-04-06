Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $13 with 20% off coupon.

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you use to put stuff on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $13, an all-time low, when you clip the 20% off coupon.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.



The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Stila One Step Correct Triple Swirl Helix Primer, Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, and Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizer Cleanser Foam.

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Right now, grab one for $24 in blue, or $26 in pink , and start taking better care of your treads.



FYI: This isn’t Prime shipping eligible, but there is free shipping.

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 20% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 20% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.

THE BIG SALEs

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With 25% off all full-price dress and jumpsuits, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart and watch the prices drop.

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle’s BOGO 50% off sale on denim may be your saving grace. Or, if you need to stock up on some underthings, Aerie has $3 undies and $15 bralettes, and men’s underwear is 2 for $24, 3 for $33, or $5 for $50.

Alice + olivia is probably one of the most fun, interesting brands out there, adding playfulness to high-end fashion. Throw some color into your wardrobe with Nordstrom Rack’s sale on alice + olivia. Get up to 65% off a ton of really bright and bold florals for spring (Groundbreaking).

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this one could take the cake. Right now, buy practically any piece of women’s clothing, pair of shoes, or accessory, and automatically get 50% off another one. But wait, there’s more! This deals extends to women’s sale items as well. It’s worth spending a little time on this one.

Extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 25% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA25. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.