Beauty steals

Real Techniques 6 Miracle Complexion Sponges Make Up Brush Set, $13 with 20% off coupon.

Beauty Blenders have become almost the end-all, be-all of makeup application. But spending $20 on one sponge that you use to put stuff on your face and then wash away is slightly ridiculous. Pick up a pack of six sponges from cult-face affordable brand Real Techniques for just $13, an all-time low, when you clip the 20% off coupon.

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is a really fantastic time of year for those beauty lovers that don’t want to spend tons on new, great products. Usually, sales at Ulta are older products or drugstore brands, but with 21 Days of Beauty, you can get up to 50% off on names like Smashbox, Stila, Benefit, Lipstick Queen and more.

The deals switch up every day, so you’ll need to jump on them if they catch your eye. Today’s deals are Stila One Step Correct Triple Swirl Helix Primer, Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, and Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizer Cleanser Foam.

Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File (Blue), $24 | Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File (Pink), $25

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Right now, grab one for $24 in blue, or $26 in pink , and start taking better care of your treads.

FYI: This isn’t Prime shipping eligible, but there is free shipping.

20% off everything, plus free shipping

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 20% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 20% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.

THE BIG SALEs

25% off all full-price dress and jumpsuits

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With 25% off all full-price dress and jumpsuits, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart and watch the prices drop.

BOGO 50% off sale on denim

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle’s BOGO 50% off sale on denim may be your saving grace. Or, if you need to stock up on some underthings, Aerie has $3 undies and $15 bralettes, and men’s underwear is 2 for $24, 3 for $33, or $5 for $50.

alice + olivia at Nordstrom Rack

Alice + olivia is probably one of the most fun, interesting brands out there, adding playfulness to high-end fashion. Throw some color into your wardrobe with Nordstrom Rack’s sale on alice + olivia. Get up to 65% off a ton of really bright and bold florals for spring (Groundbreaking).

BOGO 50% off select women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this one could take the cake. Right now, buy practically any piece of women’s clothing, pair of shoes, or accessory, and automatically get 50% off another one. But wait, there’s more! This deals extends to women’s sale items as well. It’s worth spending a little time on this one.

Extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 25% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA25. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Up to 50% off Mid-Season Sale

A mid-season sale from All Saints is just what you need to get over the hump this week. Get up to 50% off a ton of things, from dresses to shoes to their impeccable leather jackets. Both men and women’s styles are marked down, and it’s a lot to digest.

20% off everything with code FAMANDFREN

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code FAMANDFREN at checkout.

Home Goods

RTIC 64 oz. Bottle, $17

Sometimes, a normal water bottle just isn’t enough. This vacuum-insulated vessel from RTIC holds 64 ounces of your favorite fluid, be it water, coffee, or beer, and keeps it cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for six.

I own RTIC can koozies and a tumbler, and their temperature regulation is nothing short of magical, so the bigger the better, as far as I’m concerned. $17 is an all-time low price, and everyone gets free shipping from RTIC, even if you aren’t a Prime member.

Whether you’re shopping for your kid or just getting into adult coloring books, Amazon’s deeply discounting Crayola art supplies in today’s Gold Box.

Unfortunately, there aren’t actually any adult coloring books included in the sale, but there are some markers and colored pencils designed just for them.

You’ll also find chalk, finger paint, Silly Putty and several class packs that you could donate to your local school, since they almost definitely don’t have the budget for them. For all of the available deals, be sure to head over to Amazon today.

PetSafe Smart Dog Training Collar, $70

Cue your internet of (dog) shit jokes, but I think this is smartphone-connected dog training collar is actually pretty useful.

It works like most other training collars, with options to invoke a high pitch tone, vibration, or varying levels of static shock (which is totally optional) to encourage good behavior in your furry friend. The key difference is that you control it from your smartphone, meaning you never have to hunt down the remote, and dog sitters can install the app and use it while you’re away as well. Today’s deal is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Cuisinart Smart Stick, $26

If you’ve ever thought about pulling out your blender to make a smoothie, sauce, or dip, and then held off because you didn’t want to clean 12,537 different parts, this deal is for you. The 4 star-rated Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is down to $26 today on Amazon, which is within a few pennies of its all-time low price.

The big advantage here is that unlike a traditional blender, you can dip the Smart Stick into whatever container you were already using to hold your ingredients; be it a single-serve cup or a huge mixing bowl. That saves you time, and means fewer dishes to clean up once you’re done. Reviewers also say it chops through everything from fruit to ice cubes with no trouble, so it really can be a full blender replacement for most use cases.

TEch

ViewSonic Lens Shift Projector, $599

If you’ve been itching to build out a true, projector-based home theater, Amazon’s marking down a 1080p ViewSonic by about $200, today only.

Advertisement

At 2200 lumens, it’s not the brightest projector out there, so you’ll want to set it up in a room with good ambient light control. That said, it does feature vertical lens shift, which gives you a lot more mounting flexibility by allowing you to move the location of the projector image without physically moving the device.

This deal is only available today, so you don’t have a ton of time to research, but Lifehacker’s put together a nice guide to get you started.

Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II (iOS), $90

A pair (or two) of well-reviewed Bose headphones won’t break the bank today. In fact, $90 is $10 better than Prime Day, and a match for an all-time low. Just note that the remote on the discounted set will only work on iOS devices, but the audio will obviously work on anything with a headphone jack (which ironically doesn’t include the newest iPhone).

TaoTronics VR Headset, $10 with code VDJJ6HNS

This Google Cardboard-compatible headset doesn’t have a ton of reviews, but it does include the all-important magnetic button, and $10 is the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these things. Over the past month or so, I’ve discovered that a ton of apartment complexes offer Cardboard-compatible virtual tours, which were actually pretty helpful.

Nintendo Switch Carry-All Case, $13 with code X2IT5EYV

If you’re fortunate enough to own a Nintendo Switch, you’d damn well better take good care of it. This hardside carrying case includes a clever screen protector that also holds up to eight game cartridges, plus an extra mesh pocket for your other accessories.

