A mini Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack plus an Adidas sale, BOGO 50% off all ModCloth tops, extra discounts from PUMA, and more lead Thursday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

M.A.C. Select members get 25% off everything with code MAC25

While signing up for anything that sends you a million and one emails seems like the pits, with certain sites and brands, it has many more advantages than disadvantages. Take M.A.C. Select. It’s free to join, and right now for a limited time, all M.A.C. Select members get 25% off everything with the code MAC25.

Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 coupon in Peony and Lavender

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much that she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was out of stock for a bit, but it’s back with a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in two colors (Peony and Lavender).



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.

Yes, cleaning your makeup brushes is a pain in the ass, but it’s better than breakouts and skin diseases. This $10 silicone mat can help you make it a bit easier. Just add cleanser to the brush heads (I use this solid one from Japonesque, but baby shampoo works just as well), run warm water over the mat, and go to town. It’s one part satisfying, one part horrifying how much stuff washes down the drain.

THE BIG SALEs

Extra 20% off sale styles with code SPRING20

PUMA has made some very strategic moves to stay relevant, but they also have managed to stay pretty true to what they’re known for. An extra 20% off sale styles with the code SPRING20 from PUMA doesn’t mean unwanted styles or badly reviewed items. Their sale section is chock full of 5-star rated sneakers and apparel, with some classics mixed in as well.

It’s not quite Clear the Rack, but it is an extra 25% off select discounted items from Nordstrom Rack (prices reflect discount). This one is a sale full of winter staples, like outerwear, boots, and cold weather accessories, plus some other random pieces thrown in as well. End of the season means discounts, just in time for you pack them away for next winter.



Nordstrom Rack is also having an Adidas sale, with discounts on shoes for men and women, bags, and tons of socks, plus men’s activewear, and kids’ sizes. With prices this low, these will go fast, even before the sale itself ends in three days.



Double the flowers for free, plus 15% off the entire site with codes DOUBLEBLOOM and CHEERFUL

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, you’ll be able to get double the flowers for free, plus 15% off the entire site. Just choose the Deluxe size of any bouquet, use the codes DOUBLEBLOOM and CHEERFUL at check out and get it for the price of the Original size, plus 15% off.



While the East Coast is still sort of recovering from the snow fall (with more to come this weekend, of course), Marmot is thinking about getting you outside and get you geared up for less. Take 60% off outerwear, bottoms, layering pieces, and more, for everyone in the family. It’s like Christmas for the outdoorsy people in your life.

ModCloth wants to make sure your seasonal transition is seamless, with BOGO 50% off all tops. That includes spring and summer styles, as well as a couple sweaters thrown in here and there.

$10 Ultra Light Down for men and women

A couple weeks ago, I would’ve laughed if you told me that winter wasn’t done yet, and now, here we are. The East Coast is recovering from a nor’easter and Uniqlo is giving you $10 off their Ultra Light Down coats, vests, and parkas for men and women. All the products included in the discount are marked, so maybe you’ll be ready for the next random act of weather.

Extra 30% off clearance items with the code EXTRA30

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off all clearance styles with the code EXTRA30. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

Home Goods

Winter had one last hurrah this week, but warm weather is just around the corner, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with this pop-up sun shade.



This canopy is only 50" long when collapsed, but it pops up in seconds, and provides you with 8' x 8' of shaded space. Plus, its included sand bags and stakes make it perfect for the beach. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s offered since 2015, so even if you don’t have an outdoor excursion on the immediate horizon, this might be worth picking up.

Bias lights can make just about any TV look better, and you can get a set for just a few bucks today on Amazon.

If you aren’t familiar, Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the light strip will cast a soft glow on the wall behind it, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.

We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $10 (white) price points are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

Aukey 5-Pack Remote Outlet Switches, $22 with code AUKEYPAR

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlet switches with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

You don’t buy this Marvel Phase Two box set for the six films, even if they do come on Blu-ray, digital, and even Blu-ray 3D. No, you buy it for the extras:



Advertisement

Advertisement

This set overflows with stunning Marvel Studios memorabilia, including a gold-foiled page from the book of the Dark Elves, an ancient drawing from the Morag vault, Avengers and S.T.R.I.K.E. uniform patches, a replica of the Tony Stark tattoo from Iron Man 3 and much more!

Packed with over 2 1⁄2 hours of content on an exclusive bonus disc, including never-before-seen Deleted & Extended Scenes, the complete set of Marvel One-Shot films and Commentary, From Here to Infinity: Phases 2 and 3 of the M.C.U., Tag Scenes: A Making-Of, Screen Test with Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista and more, this ultimate collection is a Marvel fan’s dream!

OxyLED OxyFlor Artificial Outdoor Candles, $10 with code 2OXYSL06

These incredibly affordable solar-powered LED lights do the impossible: They actually look really nice. The glass is cracked in a Pinterest-pleasing kind of way, the bulbs are recessed inside artificial candles, and they even flicker like real flames. At $10 for two, and with basically zero maintenance to worry about, why not class up your front yard?

TEch

If you can’t abide slow internet or modem rental fees, this is the bundle for you. While supplies last, Amazon will sell you a powerful NETGEAR Nighthawk X6 router, plus a blazing-fast 32x8 cable modem (which is capable of download speeds over one gigabit per second) for $250.

For comparison’s sake, the router alone is currently listed for $257, and the modem goes for $100, so you’re basically getting the modem for free. That’s quite a deal when you consider that modems usually pay for themselves anyway.

The Xbox One Chatpad makes it easy to enter passwords and type out sick Rocket League owns on the fly, and it’s never been cheaper on Amazon than it is right now. It even includes a headset!

TaoTronics just released a new batch of Bluetooth headphones (including over-ears!), and they’re all deeply discounted as part of a launch sale. They don’t have many, if any, reviews yet, but TaoTronics generally makes very good stuff, and these prices are unbelievable.

RAVPower QC 3.0 6-Port Charging Hub, $24 with code SSQOUQTJ

What’s better than a Quick Charge 3.0 charging port? A Quick Charge 3.0 port with five extra USB charging ports right below it. And what’s better than a Quick Charge 3.0 port with five extra USB charging ports right below it? A Quick Charge 3.0 port with five extra USB charging ports right below it for just $24.

Unitek HDD/SSD Cable, $8 with code H2IPL3T9

If you have any old 2.5" hard drives or SSDs lying around and gathering dust, this $8 cable can turn them into USB external storage.

Sure, you could get an enclosure for about the same price, but come on, this looks way cooler. It’ll also work with your PS4 or Xbox One if you need more space to store games.

Anker 3-in-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $10 with code E3DWNLGE

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take fisheye, wide angle, and macro photos with this 3-in-1 clip-on lens kit from Anker. Be sure to check out the sample photos uploaded by customers to get an idea of what this kit is capable of.