Beauty steals

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a 20% off your entire order. Grab their Tarteist Lip Paint or Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush (in any shade you want) for 20% off with the code XOXO, before they’re gone.



25% off select Aquaphor and Eucerin products

Aquaphor and Eucerin have been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon and save 25% on both Aquaphor and Eucerin products.

Wet & Dry Amopé, $26 with coupon

The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get $15 off the Wet & Dry Amopé. Unlike the original, this can also be used in the shower, so you can easily wash all your foot shavings down the drain. Pick one up and start taking better care of your treads.



The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles. Right now, pick up the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x for $359, in any color.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different.

THE BIG SALES

I am fully convinced Puxatawny Phil is out to screw is all. That furry, sentient potato predicted six more weeks of winter (again) and that means six more weeks of whatever winter is in NYC, but it’s actually perfect timing for Backcountry’s Semi-Annual sale. It may help you deal with the nightmare that is Wintery Mix and brown-gray slush puddles.



Sam Edelman Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Sam Edelman heels, sandals, boots and sneakers to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.



If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is marking down hundreds of items, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.



Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get an extra 20% off with the code SALE20 on select clothes, shoes, bags, and more.

20% off men’s and women’s clearance items with code KICKSDEALS20

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 20% off clearance items with the code KICKSDEALS20 for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Home Goods

Target wants to be your home goods destination with these really great home deals.



There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments.

$10 off 3-wick candles | 20% off purchase with code F165005

Bath & Body Works just dropped a whole bunch of spring scents to help bust through the gross weather we’ve been having. And, they’re already taking $10 off all the 3-wick ones. You can stock up on those scents and more for $13-$14. Plus, you’ll be able to knock off 20% if you use the code F165278.

This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 matches a Gold Box deal from last week, so if you missed out on that all-time low price, this is a great second chance.

This WenTop outlet switch can’t take orders from Alexa or integrate with IFTTT like Wi-Fi connected smart plugs, but it’s far cheaper at $11, and can be pre-scheduled to turn on and off up to eight times per day. That means you can wake up to a well-lit house, never worry about forgetting to turn off the lights at night, and even deter thieves while you’re away from home.

I know, I know, drip coffee makers don’t make the best coffee. But they’re popular for a reason: They require a lot less work than french presses, and don’t come with the cost and waste of Keurig brewers, and this 12-cup Mr. Coffee is one of the best you can buy.



For $35, you get a freshness timer, a delay timer, and best of all, a brew strength selector. That’s about $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Andake Travel Pillow, $11 with code 36FFSDTP

If you have any trips on the horizon, this inflatable pillow can make that economy class seat just a little bit less terrible. Inflatable pillows are a dime a dozen, but this one is shaped in such a way to provide more support if your head nods backwards or off to the side when you doze off, and it comes with a carrying case to boot.

Withings’ Go boiled down the fitness tracker its its very essence: It’s basically just a huge e-ink countdown clock that tells you at a glance how much more walking, running, swimming, or even sleeping you need to do to reach your fitness goals. Best of all, it can run for about 8 months on a single watch battery, so you’ll basically never have to worry about charging it.

While supplies last, Amazon’s marked it down to just $50 in two different colors, the best price we’ve ever seen.

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this Lorell monitor riser for $148, an all-time low.

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

I can tell you from experience that you’ll definitely want a good anti-fatigue mat for standing. This one has great reviews, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s at least 3/4" thick.

TEch

Amazon just kicked off another Gold Box deal full of Logitech peripherals, and this one is a doozy

The selection includes the feature-packed MX Master Mouse for an all-time low $60, the versatile MX Anywhere 2 mouse for $48, the K480 Bluetooth keyboard/gadget stand for $21, and a lot more. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and I imagine several items will sell out early.

Note: There are two pages of deals on Amazon’s site; it’s easy to miss the pagination buttons.

GTA V’s campaign is great, and its online mode is still incredibly active, so its no wonder that the game has been relatively immune from downward price pressure, even years after release. Today though, you can get a PS4 download code from Amazon for $30, matching the best deal we’ve seen.

A pistol grip can help you steady your hand when shooting with a DSLR, GoPro, smartphone (with adapter), or any camera in-between, and you can add one to your bag for $15 today.