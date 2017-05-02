A sale on Marc Jacobs Beauty and Marc Jacobs fashion, shoes, and handbags, ASOS shoes and accessories, Amazon’s NYDJ sale, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Beauty steals

20% off your order with code MJBFRIENDS

Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.

I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.

15% off, plus free shipping, with code AMFREESHIP

If you’re anything like me and are addicted to reading everything you can on skincare, I’m sure you’ve heard the name Paula’s Choice. The simple, easy-to-use brand boils down skincare to its bare essentials, and right now you can get 15% off, plus free shipping, with the code AMFREESHIP.

Basically everything is included in the discount, save for their new Resist Omega+ Complex Serum and any products that have already been marked down (like their Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, which I highly recommend).

THE BIG SALEs

Up to 50% Off NYDJ

You need pants. Everyone needs pants. Right now, get some from Amazon’s one-day sale on styles from NYDJ. There are tons of styles to choose from, including shorts and a few tops and dresses thrown in as well. There are also a good amount of Plus Size options marked down, though most of the other styles go up to a size 18 as well.

20% off women’s shoes and accessories

I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, and brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, PUMA, Reebok, Dr. Martens, and more are included.

Up to 60% off solar-powered Casio Watches

Amazon is marking down a bunch of styles from solar-powered Casio wacthes, today only. With styles that are water resistant up to 200M and powered by solar energy, there’s basically a timepiece for everyone, at up to 60% off. The best part? All of the styles are under $25.

Up to 40% off select styles

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their surprise sale going on right now, you can get those pieces for up to 40% off. Brands like Mac Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Marc Jacobs sale at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is full of amazing deals, and today’s event is Marc Jacobs (and Marc by Marc Jacobs) bags and accessories, plus apparel and shoes. Snag something for as low as $19. But you’d better hurry because even though this sale is up for three more days, things are already selling out.

20% off select styles with code SPRING25

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off select spring styles thanks. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, by using the code SPRING25 at checkout.

Stuart Weitzman Secret Stock Up Sale

Stuart Wietzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during their Secret Stock Up Sale. Take 30% off their ChicFlat (and ChicFlat2), Bolshoi Flat, Marymid Pump, and Supersonic Flat.

20% off everything with code GIMME20

For the next 48 hours only, ModCloth is giving you 20% off everything, including sale items, with the code GIMME20. Get everything you could need for the weather right now, but also stock up on summer staples at a discount as well. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

15% off, plus free shipping, with code ILYMOM

AHA is the perfect aggregator basically any gift you could need for an upcoming holiday/birthday/etc. They have an insane amount of unique gifts from tons of indie brands, and right now, use the code ILYMOM and get 15% off plus free shipping. Be the cool kid for Mother’s Day and rub it in your siblings’ faces.

Swimline Inflatable Giant Swan, $21

A giant inflatable pool swan might be the silliest deal we’ve ever posted, but hey, it’s never been cheaper. Just don’t end up like Johnny Football.

Home Goods

Yi Home Camera, $35

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick it up for just $35 today, or $5 less than usual.

The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required. That means it’s less than ideal for home burglary situations, but perfectly adequate for saying hi to your dog while you’re at work.

Austin Powers Trilogy, $10

I read this oral history of Austin Powers last night, and it really made me want to rewatch the movie. Lo and behold, the entire trilogy is just $10 on Blu-ray today.

As an aside, how has it been 20 years?!

Essence of Bamboo Pillow Sale

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it really starts with the pillow. You’ve probably had yours way too long and it’s time to replace that sucker. Amazon’s Gold Box is (down alternative) filled with highly-rated Essence of Bamboo pillows with multiple fill options for less than $20 per pillow. Just don’t sleep on this deal, because it’s gone at the end of the day.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control, $70

$70 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for over $95 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for an all-time low $70 is a fantastic opportunity.

MIU Color Glass Bottle with Tea Infuser, $16

This glass water bottle looks great, comes with a nylon sleeve, and even has a built-in tea infuser for on-the-go brewing. Drink it all up for just $16 with code TEA700ML.

Brother P-Touch Label Maker, $10

Owning a label maker isn’t something you think about until you need one and don’t have it. And at $10, there’s no question that this Brother P-Touch Label Maker is something you should pick up. Despite the low price, this label maker includes three fonts, 250 symbols, 14 frames, and the ability to print on a ton of different label types in four different widths.

TECh

Anker PowerLine II Dura Lightning Cable, $10 | 3-Pack PowerLine Lightning Cables, $24

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been our readers’ favorites, and two different models are on sale today on Amazon.

First up, $24 gets you a 3-pack of standard PowerLine cables in three different lengths, including an extra-long 10' cable that’d be great for using on the couch. That price is about $6 less than this pack usually goes for.

But if only the best will do, you can also save a couple bucks off the usual price of the new PowerLine II Dura cable, which is even stronger than the original, and most importantly, includes a lifetime warranty if you do manage to break it.

Aukey 21W Solar Charger, $40 with code AUSOLAR3 | Aukey 28W Solar Charger, $48 with code AUSOLAR4

Whether you like to spend a lot of time outdoors, or just want to be prepared for extended power outages, these Aukey solar chargers can juice up two USB-powered devices at once using nothing but the sun. Just choose your wattage, and be sure to note the promo codes.

PS4 owners can book their ticket back to Skyrim for $25 today, complete with all of its DLC, remastered graphics, and even mods. That’s a match for the game’s Black Friday price, which hasn’t been beaten.

Xbox One owners will need to pay $5 more, though $30's still a solid price.

