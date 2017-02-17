Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale, sitewide discounts from Lou & Grey, $5 off Glossier cleanser and moisturizer, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Beauty steals

Recently, Glossier put out their newest product: The Priming Moisturizer Rich. This luxe face cream was meant to rival their Priming Moisturizer by adding ceramides and fatty acids to help lock in moisture. It’s basically a smoothie for your skin. They also found a cult-fave in their Milky Jelly Cleanser, which has a permanent place in my (and a lot of others’) skin care routine. Right now, pick up both and save $5.



Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x, $269 with $90 off coupon

The Tria is probably the greatest solution out there for those of us that take hair off and want it to stay that way, without frequenting the waxer so much she can recognize you by your follicles. The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x was down to $359 a couple weeks ago, but Amazon now has a $90 off coupon, knocking it down to just $269, in two colors.



It is worth noting that users have said it works best on lighter skin with darker hair, but all skin is different. Also worth noting, the Fushia is currently the only one in stock right now, with the other two colors shipping out by the end of next week. Just some food for thought if you were deciding on a color.

I swore by Proactiv when I was younger and still owe a lot to those little white bottles when it comes to caring about my skin. If you’ve ever wanted to try the stuff Julianne Hough and Adam Levine swear by, Amazon is marking down the 3-step treatment to just $45 (or cheaper if you use Subscribe & Save) when you clip the 20% off coupon.



THE BIG SALES

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. What a way to end the week, huh?

Lou & Grey used to be a humble section of Ann Taylor that has now exploded into its own great brand. I’ve written about how much I love the brand, and right now they’re giving you 25% off everything, plus free shipping. It’s gonna be hard not to fill your cart with many, many things.

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 30% off to help you through the long weekend is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.



Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. They just added a boatload of new items, with up to 50% off everything. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

15% off everything with code PDDEAL

Looking for a new toy is always a guessing game, but with 15% off everything at Babeland when you use the code PDDEAL, you already know these are tested, tried, and true. Not only that, there are some more utilitarian items discounted as well, like lube, bondage tape, and the like.



20% off everything with code PREZ20

If you had both “Dress Better” and “Spend Less” on your resolutions list, this ASOS sale can knock those both off. The UK brand is giving you 20% off everything with the code PREZ20, from shoes to outerwear and everything in between. But if your resolution was “Don’t Buy More Clothing or Shoes,” I can’t help you there.

Extra 30% off all sale styles with code MOODLIFT

Every time there’s a sale at Madewell, it’s hard to resist putting 17 things into my cart. Right now, use the code MOODLIFT and you’ll get an extra 30% off all sale styles. There is a really great selection of winter staples, like outerwear and boots, and a decent amount of warmer weather styles as well.



25% off, plus free shipping with code PREZ

Steve Madden somehow make shoes that look about triple the price. And right now, use the code PREZ and get 25% off basically everything Steven Madden sells, from shoes to bags to accessories. Plus, you get free shipping. If you’ve been eyeing some sandals for the warmer weather, now’s your chance.

Not only is Urban Outfitters giving you 30% off all BDG jeans (which I have sworn by since high school), they’re also giving you an extra 40% off already discounted tech and home items. Double the savings and grab a new pair of jeans while you contemplate a new couch.



Up to 70% off select styles, plus free shipping with code 7779

It’s time to milk fast-fashion retailer H&M for all its worth. Grabbing up to 70% off for men and women means premium quality and higher-end pieces are marked down, with basics starting at just $5. Plus, use the code 7779 at checkout for free shipping. It’ll be easy to look good and feel good with how much money you’ll save.



Advertisement

Advertisement

H&M also has a pretty great Home section, so if you don’t need a cheap wardrobe fix, getting 70% off home goods is also a great option.

40% off entire order with code VIP40

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Take 40% off your entire order (with the usual exclusions) with the code VIP40. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Home Goods

Showtime’s Penny Dreadful never pulled in the ratings it deserved, but if you were one of the many people who missed out, you can get all three seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $40.

There are plenty of internet-connected security cameras on the market, but Canary is the only one that includes a 90db alarm, air quality sensors, and temperature sensors to monitor every aspect of your home. You can also set it to automatically record when it detects motion, and unlike many competitors, you get some cloud DVR space for free. $149 is a match for an all-time low.

Etekcity Zap Outlet Switches, $21 with code VVA9G3A7

You can’t control these semi-smart power outlets with your phone, or automate them with IFTTT recipes like you can with Belkin’s WeMo line, but you can control them from across your house with a remote control, and they’re incredibly cheap today.

Final Fantasy XV was worth the wait, and if you missed out on the December holiday discounts, Amazon’s marked it back down to $40. Other than a one-day $35 Gold Box deal, that’s the best price we’ve seen.

Everyone needs a good drill, so if you find your current toolkit lacking, Amazon’s got a great deal for you today.



Advertisement

Sponsored

$150 gets you a highly rated DEWALT hammer drill/driver, a battery and charger, a carrying bag, and a hardside “suitcase” that can hold the drill, plus tons of screws, drill bits, and other accessories.

The drill by itself normally costs $199 (with fantastic reviews), and the suitcase is typically sold separately for $40, so this deal is basically a $50 discount, with a great free case. But just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

If you happen to be in the market for a dart board for your garage, game room, or nuclear fallout shelter, this model from Viper is within $1 of an all-time low. That includes the board, three darts, and a chalkboard scoreboard.

TEch

Featuring six programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching, and buttons tested to 20 million clicks, the Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime is about as good as it gets in a $25 gaming mouse.

ZeroLemon ToughJuice, $50 with code 7BUYTGVU

I’ve probably seen more USB battery packs than 99.9% of people living on this Earth, but I’ve never seen one like the ZeroLemon ToughJuice before. You get 30,000mAh of juice, five (!) USB ports, including a Quick Charge 2.0 port and a USB-C port, and a ruggedized exterior.



It’s niche, but at $50 (with code 7BUYTGVU), it’s not all that expensive for a 30,000mAh power bank, let alone one with so many features.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.3 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today, or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $36 with code VJALUXUJ

You don’t need to pay Apple $160 to enjoy truly wireless earbuds: These SoundPEATS look nearly identical to the AXGIO earbuds that I tried out a few months ago, but with updated Bluetooth tech (4.2 vs. 4.1) and a lower price tag. They’re not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like AirPods or the Bragi Dash, but you can’t beat that price.